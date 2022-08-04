Ricardo Eletro founder becomes sales coach after leaving business on the brink of bankruptcy

Last month, more than 6,000 people were waiting for the “Explosão de Vendas” event, which would be conducted on YouTube by Ricardo Nunes, 52, the founder of vending machinethe owner of Ricardo Eletroretailer that dribbles today repeated bankruptcy filings. With an enthusiastic audience on the platform’s chat, the three-day course in a hybrid model began with Nunes saying that his objective was to use the best of his experience in 30 years to “build the second largest retail company in this country”.

According to sources, the new business of courses and mentoring has been guaranteeing good money for the entrepreneur. Wanted on multiple occasions by the report, the businessman did not give an interview.

With 182 thousand followers on Instagram, a social network that he also uses to sell his courses, Nunes was denounced in June on suspicion of evasion of around R$ 86 million. The businessman has also been the target of money laundering allegations and has even been arrested. “He lives in Jardins, leads a luxurious life and is posting photos on a private plane. Meanwhile, he lies about what he did at the company. If he is now a billionaire, he took that money from somewhere”, says another source linked to Ricardo Eletro.

Continues after advertising

It pays my rights, I didn’t even get unemployment insurance because of your irregularities.” Message posted during Ricardo Nunes’ live

In the course, the businessman praises the retail giant he built, which employed 40 thousand people and earned more than R$ 10 billion a year, fighting with the big ones in the sector, such as Magazine Luiza and Bahia houses. In judicial recovery since 2020, the network today tries to dribble a series of bankruptcy requests, pulled by the banks Itaú, Bradesco and Santander. All the company’s physical stores were closed. The business tries to reinvent itself as an e-commerce, controlled by a new owner.

O Estadão followed Nunes’ live on July 18 and realized that a large part of the event’s audience was small retailers in the countryside. Right from the start, the entrepreneur said that he wanted to teach listeners how to face the competition and earn cash. Negative messages that were posted on the video site, including from former employees making charges, were deleted within seconds. “It pays my rights, I didn’t even get unemployment insurance because of your irregularities,” wrote one of the spectators anonymously.

“He is charismatic, messianic. He cries, sweats. He has a gift for selling, a great ability to involve people”, says an executive who had close contact with Nunes at the time of Máquina de Vendas. The source recalls that the company grew very quickly, with acquisitions, but considers that it lacked planning and organization. “In less than ten years he went from zero to the top and back to zero”, says the executive, who requested anonymity.

Ricardo Nunes, in 2007, during a Lide event

Faced with a lack of organization, debts grew rapidly. Despite audits pointing to irregularities in finances, Nunes would have omitted until the last minute the dimension of tax and labor debts, according to sources close to the founder’s succession process. “In retail, the electronics sector is capital intensive. The sales cycle is long and needs credit. As a result, he stopped paying,” says a source.

Always very concerned with marketing, products and sales strategy, Nunes used to get up from the table if the subject was accounts and corporate governance.

In one of the lawsuits filed against Máquina de Vendas, the banks highlighted a trip by Nunes with his family, in which he would have stayed in a luxury hotel for six days, at a cost of R$ 5,100, while the company continued in red. However, creditors do not find Nunes’ assets subject to constriction. Without physical stores and with a team of 30 people, Ricardo Eletro’s online store is now betting on the sale of third-party products and sustains an estimated turnover of R$ 600 thousand per month. Nunes sold the company in 2019, when it was already sinking into debt.

Coronel Fabriciano MG 08/07/2015 ECONOMY Ricardo Eletro branch facade in the Coronel Fabriciano Center, in Minas Gerais. PHOTO Vending Machine Photograph: undefined / undefined

Now, as a “coach”, rather than convincing consumers to buy electronics, he takes the time to share the business lessons he’s learned over the course of his career. It charges up to R$ 10 thousand for the teachings. Part of the content he offers for free on the internet. He adopts an aggressive engagement strategy, with WhatsApp groups and calls via robots and lots of SMS.

Nunes’ history with entrepreneurship began early, in Divinopolis (MG). Even in the early 1980s, she sold gossip from her family’s farm outside a college to supplement her household income. Her father had died two years earlier, in 1979, leaving a jewelry store as an inheritance. However, after a robbery that left family members injured, Nunes’ mother decided to sell the business.

The small gossip business evolved into a stall in front of the college and, shortly after, Nunes started going to the March 25th Street, in São Paulo, to resell fashion products in his city. That’s when Ricardo Eletro was born, when Nunes was just 18 years old. Officially, the company was founded two years later, in 1989, when the business began to gain scale.

The growth of stores was strong in the 2000s, when the network sponsored programs on open TV to make the Ricardo Eletro brand known nationally. In 1999, ten years after its foundation, the retailer began its expansion in Belo Horizonte. In 2002, it was time to go to Holy Spirit. But one of the most important milestones was its arrival in e-commerce, which took place in 2009, when it put 80,000 products on sale.

The year 2010 was also crucial in the history of Ricardo Eletro: the company joined the competitor Insinuante, which gave rise to the Sales Machine. As a result, the group became the second largest in the electronics retail segment. In front of him was only Grupo Pão de Açúcar, which at the time had the companies Casas Bahia, Cold spot and Extra (GPA later left the segment). At its peak, in 2014, Ricardo Eletro had 1,200 stores.

The tide turned for the retailer in 2015, a year marked by economic recession. It was also at this time that Nunes faced the first accusations of tax evasion. The retailer’s results began to slip. The extrajudicial recovery began in 2018.

Ricardo Eletro: videos about entrepreneurship on YouTube Photograph: Playback/YouTube

The year 2020 was when the events started five years earlier reached their final consequences: all the company’s physical stores were closed, in part due to the covid-19 pandemic, and Nunes was arrested, accused of withholding R$ 387 million. In addition, the business also entered judicial reorganization. However, he spent only one day in jail and went back to undertake in a different field.

It was at this time that businessman Pedro Bianchi – coming from Starboard, a company that invests in struggling businesses and trying to help the business – took charge of Ricardo Eletro, taking on a debt of R$ 6 billion, while Nunes left for his new life. of sales coach.

Two years later, the Vending Machine is still in trouble: after a back-and-forth of sentences followed by injunctions, the court still hasn’t authorized the company to get out of bankruptcy status – which prevents it even from paying the salaries of current employees. .