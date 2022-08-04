Rio has 190 active cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



In the state of Rio, 190 people have already been infected with the monkeypox virus – Photo: World Health Organization

Published 08/03/2022 18:28 | Updated 08/03/2022 19:04

Rio – The State Health Department (SES) reported that, until this Tuesday (2), 190 cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) were confirmed in the state of Rio. In addition, 88 patients are still under investigation. Of these, 11 are considered “probable”. Another 129 cases were discarded.

According to SES, the Center for Strategic Surveillance Information monitors cases daily in partnership with Fiocruz and UFRJ laboratories. The folder points out that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.

The Municipal Secretary of Rio updated the number of cases this Monday. Of the 149 infected people, only one is female. Furthermore, 95% of patients are between 20 and 50 years old.

The main symptoms are: skin lesions, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sweating/chills, sore throat, headache and muscle aches. A rash usually develops one to three days after the fever starts, first appearing on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the hands and feet.

Last Friday, the 29th, there was the first record of death related to monkeypox in Brazil. It is a 41-year-old man with “low immunity” and “comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma)”, which led to the worsening of the condition, according to the folder. However, to date, the vast majority of patients have recovered well and the mortality rate is below 1%.

Suspected cases: Patients, of any age, present with the onset of mucosal damage and/or an acute skin rash similar to monkeypox, anywhere on the body. There may also be swelling in the genitals, which may be associated with other signs and symptoms.

probable cases: the patient has one or more of the criteria listed as close and prolonged exposure without respiratory protection or direct physical contact with unknown persons in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs; contact with contaminated materials from a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox; health workers without proper use of personal protective equipment and who had contact with a probable or confirmed case.