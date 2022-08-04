Riot is considering stopping releasing new champions

League of Legends may stop receiving new champions soon. According to Riot Games, the development team is already thinking of an “end” to the addition of new characters in the MOBA.

As told by rioter Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, head of the LoL balance team, in the podcast Broken by Concept, the team is already thinking about when the “end” of developing new champions will be. See the program below:

According to the developer, there is still no date for the completion of the LoL cast. The last character in League of Legends will be released when champions “stop being intuitive”, after all, it shouldn’t be such an easy mission to assimilate the skills of 161, which is the amount available in the game.

“Part of the fun of LoL is the almost infinite learning curve”, defines Leung-Harrison while pointing to the characteristic as “what makes players come back”.

The fact is, there will still be many new League of Legends champions, but if you think there are already many, you’re not alone and there are already plans to close the roster of Riot’s game that turns 13 in 2022.

