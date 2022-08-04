Rodrigo Faucz and Aury Lopes Jr.: Annulment of the Kiss nightclub Jury

The trial session of the Kiss nightclub case had a huge impact at the time, not only because of the tragedy itself that was remembered by the press, but also for the duration of the session.[1] which was broadcast live by YouTubeas well as the events that occurred later, with a regrettable decision by Minister Luiz Fux ordering the arrest of the four accused who had been convicted[2]. It is important to highlight that numerous nullities occurred and had an impact mainly on those who are used to the North American jury.

Such nullities, which were shown live to the entire country, exposed violations of the procedural form[3] and basic principles of criminal procedure. It is necessary to demand from all operators of law, in particular the magistrates, an act in compliance with the procedural rules, mainly in order to guarantee due legal process, the fullness of defense and the contradictory. It is never too much to remember that form is guarantee, form is legality, and that respect for due criminal process is not to be confused with impunity. It is the violation and not the respect that can eventually lead to impunity.

The Jury Court completed 200 years in June 2022 and continues to suffer from systematic mitigations in its procedure. In this sense, the recalcitrance in the denial of the recognition of obvious nullities is highlighted, always under the mantra of “no proof of damage”, which only justifies the denial of validity of the guarantee system. The principle of prejudice, in addition to being a category wrongly imported from civil law/civil procedure, is inadequate and ends up turning into a fraud in the service of punitivism (this one is amorphous par excellence, as power does not tolerate the limit-form ).

Thus, the ruling on the appeal of the Kiss nightclub case reinforced the hope that the institution can be seen as a constitutional guarantee, under the aegis of the accusatory system, even before a possible procedural reform. The votes of judges José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto were an encouragement in numerous aspects, as they entered with technique and depth into thorny issues that (always) caused (and continue to cause) an imbalance between prosecution and defense.

Although the rapporteur of the case did not recognize any of the nullities raised by the defenses, based on the votes read[4]the other judges recognized:

First, the nullity due to the number of draws carried out, especially considering the deadline until the beginning of the session. There were three draws, the last of which took place with only four working days to go before the trial, directly violating the CPP, which requires a draw within a maximum of 10 working days (Article 433, § 1, of the CPP) before the session.

Making the draw so close to the date of the jury prevents defensive action, as it is not possible to analyze the names drawn in order to eventually exclude those who would be prevented or who would be partial. Furthermore, the competitive advantages of the Public Prosecutor’s Office became evident, which had access to numerous databases for jury analysis, something that the defense does not have, especially the famous “integrated consultations”, a gigantic database (including the confidential, such as police occurrences in which the juror was a victim or accused, visits to prisoners, visits to federal prisons, etc.) only accessible to state agents. It was exposed at the time[5] (and confirmed in the TJ-RS judgment) that the MP collects a series of information about the jurors, excluding even those who visited relatives or friends in the penitentiary system years before. In this way, the judges correctly recognized the violation of the principle of fullness of defense and parity of arms.

Second, judge Kurtz de Souza also pointed out the illegality of the reserved meeting between the presiding judge and the jurors. This fact happened during the defense’s argument in which, at a given moment, the presiding judge decided to take the jurors to a room to “talk”. Obviously, in addition to not having any legal permission, the parties could not even have knowledge of the content to eventually challenge the act. According to the aforementioned judge, the act constitutes absolute nullity and, if validated, would set a very dangerous precedent. Really an absolutely bizarre act and whose content was not controlled by any of the parties, being incompatible with a fair and due judgment.

Third, another nullity was the violation of the principle of correlation between the indictment decision and the support of the accusation. As is known, since the reform of Law 11.689/2008, the indictment decision delimits the accusation, and the defense defends itself of the facts admitted in that decision. However, in the Kiss nightclub jury, the accused Mauro Hoffman was prosecuted for commissive conduct and the prosecution, in the reply, innovated in the accusatory thesis, alleging the theory of willful blindness. Such accusatory surprise consisted of a transgression of the principle of fullness of defense.

Fourth, the deficient wording of questions, especially the question related to eventual intent. The wording, including describing conduct that had already been ruled out by the courts in previous decisions, directly harmed the defense. In addition, the writing generated complexity in the understanding of the jurors, harming an adequate decision. The judges found the violation of the principle of correlation between the decision of indictment and the questioning.

Fifthly, it is worth highlighting the success of judge Jayme’s vote in relation to the violation of article 479, insofar as the public prosecutor put together, even within the legal deadline, a “virtual model” (virtual reconstruction of the interior of the nightclub) , whose immense complexity of the program made it completely inaccessible, requiring such a quality of hardware unattainable for defenses using normal and ordinary means. In other words, a surprise evidence that the judge, erroneously, did not remove from the plan and allowed its use in the plenary, causing surprise and serious violation of the contradictory and the fullness of defense.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the indignation of all judges was clear with the decision of the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, who on December 14th ordered the immediate arrest of those convicted in the Kiss nightclub jury, contrary to constitutional and conventional. The mayor himself, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, called the decision bizarre and arbitrary. It remains evident that, as the decision to arrest the president of the STF was based on the conviction of the jury, all the accused must be released immediately.

The visibility and complexity of the process cannot serve as a permissive justification for violating rights and guarantees. The jury’s systematic position in article 5, XXXVIII, of the Constitution is not by chance. The jury is a guarantee of the citizen and, as such, must be interpreted.

If the level of civility of a people is directly related to the system of criminal procedural guarantees, the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul reestablishes – even if punctually – the belief that we live in a democratic State of Law. Although the jury court needs to be re-discussed from the accusatory system, from now on the minimization of judicial errors permeates the guarantee of a fair trial. And that is, at least, with respect to the rules of the game.