Russia sentences Brittney Griner, American basketball player, to 9 years in prison; Biden says it’s ‘unacceptable’ | World

The Russian court responsible for the trial of athlete Brittney Griner declared this Thursday (4) that the WNBA basketball player committed drug possession and smuggling crimes. She will have to serve a nine-year prison sentence.

Previously, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office asked for a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for American basketball star Brittney Griner.

“I ask that Griner be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison in a (penal) colony of the classical regime and a fine of one million rubles,” prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko said.

This is almost the highest possible penalty for the crime, which can be as much as 10 years in prison.

2 of 4 Brittney Griner during WNBA match in October 2021 — Photo: Ralph Freso/AP Brittney Griner during the WNBA match in October 2021 — Photo: Ralph Freso/AP

Brittney will also have to pay a fine of 1 million rubles.

US President Joe Biden said the player’s detention was unfair:

“It is unacceptable, and I urge Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, her loved ones, her friends and her teammates,” Biden said in a statement.

3 of 4 Brittney Griner during a court hearing in Russia — Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/REUTERS Brittney Griner during a court hearing in Russia – Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/REUTERS

Arrested in February for possessing cannabis oil vape cartridges when she landed in Moscow, 31-year-old Brittney Griner, 2.06 meters tall, is considered one of the best basketball players in the world.

Griner pleaded guilty to carelessly transporting the substance to Russia and denied any narcotics trafficking.

On Thursday, the prosecutor said she intentionally tried to hide the cannabis-based liquid from customs officials at the airport.

With the conflict in Ukraine, Griner’s trial took on a geopolitical dimension with negotiations between Moscow and Washington on a possible prisoner exchange, which could benefit the athlete.

Last week, US diplomats Antony Blinken said Washington had made a “consistent offer” to Moscow to secure the release of Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan.