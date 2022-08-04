Salvador City Hall announces contingency plan against monkeypox; Basic units start to attend to suspected cases | Bahia

With nine confirmed cases of “Monkeypox”, a disease known as monkeypox in Salvador – and another three in the interior of the state – the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of the capital of Bahia announced, this Wednesday (3), a plan to contingency in the capital. The plan includes actions to monitor, care for and treat the disease in Salvador.

The announcement was made by the secretary Decio Martins Mendes Filho alongside the team of the Municipal Health Department (SMS). According to the secretary, of the nine confirmed cases in Salvador, four are already considered cured.

In addition, another 43 cases are under analysis. Within the contingency plan, starting next Monday (8), the basic health units in the capital will receive patients with suspected disease.

As a result, in addition to the 16 urgency and emergency units, another 28 basic health units in Salvador become reference points for care and laboratory collection. [Veja a lista dos locais de atendimento]

“Our network is prepared. Our professionals are undergoing training and as of the 8th, our 28 Basic Health Units will begin testing and welcoming patients with suspected disease,” said Décio.

The secretary highlighted that of the nine cases in the capital of Bahia, two were registered in UPAs in the capital of Bahia. According to data from the city hall, confirmed cases were registered in the health districts of Brotas (1), Barra/Rio Vermelho (2), Boca do Rio (1), Itapuã (1) and Cabula/Beiru (3). Among the suspected cases, the health district with the highest number is São Caetano/Valéria, with eight cases under analysis.

The infectious disease doctor Adielma Nizarala, from SMS, highlights that the plan aims to avoid an increase in cases in the capital and highlights the symptoms, which should lead people to seek care.

“We need to avoid a large increase in cases in our city. We know that viruses undergo mutations and we want to avoid this situation. Our protocol was established in the sense of sharing information”, he said.

“Symptoms such as headache, exhaustion, can be confused with other diseases, but the rash of blisters, which sometimes can even be confused with an ingrown hair, so one or two blisters on the body is enough to look for a post. health,” he said.

Since the first confirmed in the capital, the SMS Health Surveillance board has stated that despite the scenario requiring preventive care, the moment is not alarming, since the disease has low lethality. So far, one death has been reported in Brazil.

On Monday (1st), in a publication made on his Twitter profile, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that Brazil will receive an antiviral to combat the monkeypox outbreak in the country.

Monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions, skin or mucosal lesions of infected people.

There is also a risk of contamination through the use of contaminated materials, such as contaminated towels, bedding and household items and/or contact with animals infected with the virus.

The main symptoms observed in infected individuals are fever, headache, back or muscle pain, inflammation in the lymph nodes, skin lesions, which start on the face and spread throughout the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The virus has an incubation period that can range from five to thirteen days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

Although there is no specific treatment or vaccine for monkeypox, the WHO says that the human smallpox vaccine has been shown to be 85% effective in preventing cases of the disease. Recently, the United States, Germany and France announced that they will implement vaccination plans as a precaution.

Upon presenting the symptoms of the disease, the SMS orientation is for the patient to seek an urgency and emergency unit.

Service locations – At USF and UBS from August 8th. Urgent and emergency units already provide care.

Barra/Rio Vermelho District: USF Lealdina Barros USF Clementino Fraga

Brotas District: USF Olga de Alaketu

Cabula Beiru District: USF São Gonçalo, USF Mata Escura and USF Doron

Cajazeiras District: USF Nelson Piahuy

Itapuã District: USF Itapuã, USF Jardim Campo Verde and USF Mussurunga I

Pau da Lima District: USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco and USF São Marcos

Suburb Rail District: USF Ilha Amarela, USF Ilha de Maré, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Paramana and USF Teotônio Vilela II

São Caetano/Valéria District: USF Alto do Peru and USF Pirajá

Liberdade District: USF San Martim I, UBS Maria Conceição Imbassahy

Boca do Rio District: USF César de Araújo and USF Pituaçu

Itapagipe Sanitary District: UBS Ministro Alkimin and USF São José de Baixo

Historic Center District: UBS Dr. Péricles Esteves Cardoso (Barbalho) and USF Pelourinho

UPA Adroaldo Albergaria

UPA ParipeUPA Santo Antônio

UPA BarrisUPA Brotas

UPA Hélio Machado

UPA Pirajá / Santo Inácio UPA Valéria

UPA San Martin

UPA Parque São Cristóvão

PA Rodrigo Argolo

PA Dr. Edson Teixeira

PA Maria Conceição Imbassahy

PA Alfredo Bureau

PA Orlando ImbassahyPA São Marcos

Pau Miúdo Emergency Care Unit (UPA) is one of the places that can treat patients with the disease

