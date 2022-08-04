Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with BRL 1,234 off on AliExpress

galaxy s22 plus

Image: Samsung/Playback

The Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a requirement that should really please the gamer community.

The hardware has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, the S22 Plus has 5G connectivity and a great 4,500 mAh battery.

The camera array has a powerful 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP macro lens. In addition to high quality photos, it is capable of recording videos in resolution up to 8K at 24 FPS.

The device delivers great performance in complex tasks and, although it was not designed for games, it has excellent performance even in the heaviest games from Google’s application store. the S22 Plus is an excellent smartphone that promises to please all audiences.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is R$1,234 off AliExpress, a great opportunity to purchase one of the South Korean giant’s top-of-the-line smartphones at a more affordable price.

