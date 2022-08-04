“Santos closes with Luan”; Rueda goes further, keeps Cristaldo on his tail and puts a gringo from Argentino Juniors in the pack

In addition to the loan of the ex-Grêmio, the board of Peixe holds talks to bring foreigners to the cast of Lisca

Santos saw two trump cards to hit Luan’s arrival: 1) what the player has already shown himself to be able to do; and 2) the business conditions. Corinthians bet after a meteoric spell at Grêmio, the 29-year-old medallion will land in Vila Belmiro free of charge. With a contract until December 2023 at SCCP, he has a salary between R$700,000 and R$800,000.

L7 will not be the only midfielder that Peixe will sign in this transfer window. Although some conversations with gringos have cooled down, President Andrés Rueda is pivoting from names that he preferred to ‘amornate’ and put new targets on the agenda at CT Rei Pelé. Newton Drummond works to move forward.

The information is from globoesporte.com. This Wednesday (3), Alvinegro Praiano advanced for a package, which keeps Franco Cristaldo on the agenda. In addition to the Huracán centre-forward, Gabriel Carabajal is on the list approved by Rueda. The number 8 has a contract until December 2025 and is valued at “only” 800 thousand euros (R$ 4.2 million).

“Santos closes with Luan and tries Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors. Despite not having been successful at Corinthians, Luan caught the attention of Brazil – and even the world – at Grêmio, years ago. Gabriel Carabajal is a starter for Argentinos Juniors, with whom he has a contract until December 2025. He has played 29 games (26 as a starter), three goals and two assists with the Club’s shirt”, highlighted the publication.

In the current season, Carabajal has three goals scored and two assists in 29 games played. At 30, the midfielder has spells at Talleres, Godoy Cruz, San Martín, Patronato, Unión Santa Fe and now Argentino Juniors. He is the absolute holder of the hermanos and is being wanted by the SFC.