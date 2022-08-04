Santos studies the signing of midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors

Santos is studying the signing of midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors, from Argentina. The information was initially released by the GE and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

As the report found, the board of Peixe has not yet sent an official proposal to the Argentine club. There was only one consultation to know the athlete’s situation.



Gabriel Carabajal has a contract with Argentinos Juniors until December 2025. The 30-year-old has been with the club since 2021. Since then, he has played 69 matches. This season he took the field in all 29 matches of the club (starting in 26), scored three goals and provided two assists.

Throughout his career, the midfielder has also played for other Argentine clubs: Talleres, Godoy Cruz, San Martín San Juan, Patronato and Unión.

Gabriel Carabajal is an alternative found by the board of Santos after the frustration in the negotiation with Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán. The Argentine club even accepted the offer of about R$ 18 million from Peixe, but did not enter into an agreement with the Brazilians due to the form of payment.

In addition to the Argentine, Alvinegro Praiano is also close to signing Luan, from Corinthians. Leaning against Timão, the midfielder should arrive on a free loan.

