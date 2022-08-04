Santos uses creativity to try to overcome obstacles in the South American market | saints

Santos’ search for reinforcements has been marked by difficulties when it comes to signing negotiations. In recent days, Peixe has been moving in the South American market and has been using creativity to find reinforcements that can add to the squad led by Lisca and also fit into the budget of the football department.

Already agreed with Luan, who arrives in the next few days on loan from Corinthians without any financial cost, the board of Santos aims to at least one more reinforcement for positions considered lacking in the squad. Another midfielder with offensive characteristics and a right-back are the priorities of the moment.

1 of 2 Cristaldo in action for Huracán — Photo: Disclosure/Huracán Cristaldo in action for Huracán — Photo: Disclosure/Huracán

Last Friday, negotiations with Blondel, from Tigre, got stuck, and the side moved away from Vila Belmiro. The Argentines even signaled positively for an agreement, but they reversed the decision because they understood that the payment method should be modified. There has been no update on talks between the clubs and the transfer is practically ruled out.

A similar situation happened with Cristaldo, from Huracán. Peixe formalized the proposal to the athlete, presented financial guarantees for the realization of the deal, but heard from the Argentines that the installment of the purchase of the rights of the midfielder did not matter. Again, the business stalled and, in the current scenario, there is no forecast of reopening in the conversations.

The solution found by the Santos leadership was to continue panning for possible reinforcements in the Argentine league. Last Wednesday, there was a nod to Argentinos Juniors for the purchase of 30-year-old Gabriel Carabajal. The athlete is a starter in his team, has three goals and two assists in 29 games this season and can paint at Vila Belmiro if there is a hit.

In addition to the trio, Peixe also probed other names in the South American market, but they keep them secret. The idea is to close with one or two reinforcements, preferably in installments. Still this week, Luan is expected at CT Rei Pelé and the expectation is that he will be presented along with another athlete.

The transfer window for Brazilian football ends on the 15th, and registration for the second round of the Brazilian Championship can be held until the 26th of this month.

