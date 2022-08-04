São Paulo 1 x 0 Ceará for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana

São Paulo and Ceará entered the field on Wednesday night (3), at Morumbi, driven by their campaigns in the Copa Sudamericana. But the long-awaited confrontation between the two best teams in the competition so far was marked by the teams’ lack of creativity. The big change in script came when Nikão kicked hard and scored for Tricolor, who won 1-0. The score could have been higher, but Jonathan Calleri wasted a penalty — which generated complaints — suffered by himself.

With the victory, the Morumbi club can draw away from home and will be classified for the semifinals of the tournament. Ceará, on the other hand, needs a triumph by two goals difference to advance in normal time. If they win by a goal, the duel will go to penalties. The return game is scheduled for next Wednesday (10), at Castelão, in Fortaleza.

Rogério Ceni selected his starting lineup for the match. Luciano was free to fetch the ball and floated on the backs of the Ceará team’s midfielders, in an attempt to give the Tricolor numerical superiority in midfield and, thus, create offensive plays. But the team abused the crosses to try to score. Calleri tried, but he was too isolated. In the first half, the two best chances were for the visitors, who hit the post with a kick from side Nino Paraíba.

Tricolor came back better in the second half and created two good opportunities early on with Igor Gomes and Luciano. But the team improved in performance only after the additions of Nikão and Galoppo.

Live from Sao Paulo

Who did well: Niko

the shirt 10 tricolor came in and changed the game. In addition to scoring the winning goal, it offered the team more quality in setting up plays.

Who was bad: Calleri

São Paulo’s top scorer in the season, with 19 goals, the striker wasted the opportunity to make São Paulo even more comfortable in the tie, when he missed a penalty in the second half.

São Paulo’s performance

Ceni scaled the team in its already traditional 3-5-2. The team had 65% possession of the ball, but it was wrong to put their forwards in a good position to finish. In the final stage, the team was more daring and launched the attack. Even so, it still did it more intuitively, based on the talent of the players.

Ceará performance

Ceará came in to explore the rise of the São Paulo wingers, especially with Mendoza, who played behind Igor Vinícius.

Chronology

Nikão, in the 25th minute of the second half opened the scoring for São Paulo. In the 33rd minute, Calleri suffered a penalty from Victor Luís, but stopped in the defense of João Ricardo.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 1 x 0 CEARÁ

Competition: Copa Sudamericana – Quarter Finals

Date and time: August 3, 2022 (Wednesday), at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)

Auxiliaries: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

VAR: Jhon Perdomo (COL)

Yellow cards: Nino Paraíba and Victor Luis (Ceará); Wellington and Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo)

Goal: Nikão, 25 minutes into the second half (São Paulo)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor (Andrés Colorado), Igor Gomes (Galoppo) and Welington; Luciano (Niko) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Victor Luís; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Diego Rigonato (Fernando Sobral); Vina, Mendoza and Iury Castilho (Cléber). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.