Scientists Say They’ve Restored Dead Pig Cells Function | Science

Scientists announced this Wednesday (3) that they have restore some cellular and molecular functions of pigs one hour after the death of these animals.

In addition to the reconstruction of the activity, the innovative system, disclosed in a study published in the journal Nature, shown to be able to preserve certain tissues in swine.

“The aim of our paper is to show that cells don’t die the way we think, which basically opens up a possibility for intervention,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, a neuroscience researcher at Yale University and those responsible for the research.

“In this study, we are showing that if we intervene properly, we can tell them [as células] not to die,” he added.

Despite this, the researchers point out that no evidence showed normal brain electrical activity during the procedure.

In 2019, the same group had announced a similar technique that was able to restore metabolic activity in pig brain cells after six hours without oxygen.

At the time, scientists also warned that no electrical activity had been identified implying “a phenomenon of consciousness or perception”, and that the cells were not “alive”just “active”.

The difference now is that this new procedure has been successfully improved and could be applied not only to the brain, but also to other organs of the tested animals, such as the heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.which the researchers say has the potential to provide improvements in the conduct of transplants and in the treatment of strokes and heart attacks. (see below).

How was the new experiment done?

The researchers used a method very similar to the first study: domestic pigs between 10 and 12 weeks of age were caused to go into cardiac arrest. After that, an artificial blood-like solution was pumped through the body of each pig one hour after death was decreed.

This solution basically consists of a synthetic form of the protein hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in red blood cells, and was irrigated through a computer-controlled system over approximately six hours.

Representation of computer-controlled irrigation system.

“The objective here was to see if the use of perfusate [a solução] could restore metabolic and cellular function in a wide range of organs, and we found it did. But it did not restore all function in all organs,” explained the director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics at Yale University, Stephen Lantham.

The authors then verified how this device, called OrganExperformed when compared to a more traditional system already used in hospitals to restore circulation, the so-called ECMO (Extra Corporeal Oxygen Membrane).

The results showed that while ECMO therapy failed to establish adequate circulation to all organs (several smaller blood vessels even collapsed), OrganEx preserved tissue integrity, slowed cell death and restored molecular and cellular processes in various vital organs such as the heart, brain, liver and kidneys.

Apart from that, the organs treated with the new system showed fewer signs of hemorrhage or tissue edema (swelling caused by fluid accumulation) than those treated with ECMO therapy.

Although more research and studies are needed so that scientists can understand the safety and true potential of the technique in cellular recovery after death or an interrupted blood circulation, the authors of the article emphasize that the procedure opens the door to new strategies in the treatment of people who have a heart attack or stroke.

“This technology is still in an experimental phase, and we are anticipating more animal studies before we even think about transcending this technology even further,” said David Andrijevic, lead author of the paper.

In addition, the system could also increase the availability of organs for certain types of transplant, given that the donated structures could be better preserved in some situations, as in cases of circulatory deathwhich result in a low concentration of oxygen in the blood, which is harmful to its preservation.

Ethical limits of technique

Transplant ethicist Brendan Parent said in a commentary published in the same issue of Nature that Andrijevic and his team’s findings raise, again, a number of ethical issues.

This is because the imbroglio ranges from a review of the medical and biological definition of death itself to the fact that, if OrganEx is ever used for cellular restoration in humans, the technique would have to be tested for long periods without blood flow, which that would jeopardize the performance of transplants.

“It is also possible that a future interaction of OrganEx could increase the risk that people who have been resuscitated will not be able to come off life support,” Parent said.

Thus, he argues that decisions on whether to withdraw or maintain such a tool will not be an easy task.