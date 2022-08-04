Second day of SUS Itinerante results in more than 160 visits

Photo: Disclosure.

Through an action promoted by the Municipality of Paulista and which aims to expand the coverage of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the municipality, 167 people were assisted this Wednesday (08/03), the second day of the SUS Itinerant Program, which took place at the João Abimael Health Center, in the Vila Torres Galvão neighborhood.

In the action, a team from the Municipal Health Department goes to the Family Health Units – USF – to enter the population in the National Health Registry – CNS. Anyone looking for one of the posts during the period defined in a schedule can obtain the first or second copy of the SUS Card, in addition to a change in registration.

“The success of this action is an assiduous reflection of the municipal management, as well as of the professionals of the health unit, as we have more than 160 attendances between issuing, re-issuing, altering the registration of the National Health Card (SUS Card) and distributing the Vision Program cards. do Povo”, informed the director of Assistance Regulation of the Health Department, João Victor Targino.

To issue the first copy of the card, it is necessary to present a birth certificate and proof of residence. Regarding the procedure for issuing the duplicate, it is necessary to have a photo identification document and CPF, while a photo identification document and proof of residence are required to make a registration change.

SUS CARD

The SUS Card is the main document used within the Unified Health System in any service provided in the municipal network. Each one has a unique and personal identification number, which serves to identify the person among other users, allowing access to the complete medical history in the public health network.

Check the schedule with the next locations, dates and times of “SUS Itinerante”:

– 04/08: USF Maranguape IB – 9 am to 12 pm

– 05/08: USF Arrives More – 9 am to 12 pm

– 08/08: USF Jardim Paulista Baixo II – 9 am to 12 pm

– 09/08: USF Quirino Ribeiro – 9 am to 12 pm

– 08/10: USF Nobre – 9 am to 12 pm

– 08/11: USF Pau Amarelo – 9am to 12pm

– 08/12: USF Aurora – 9 am to 12 pm