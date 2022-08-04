See if you will receive BRL 600 or BRL 710 from AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST and make the AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSULTATION

Less than a week away from being released, the Brazil aid of August can now be consulted by the beneficiaries.

Contrary to what many believe, the consultation Brazil Dataprev Aid does not exist. This is because Auxílio Brasil cannot be consulted through Dataprev.

THE consultation Aid Brazil has its own platform. See below how consult Aid Brazil.

DATAPREV CONSULTATION

Through Dataprev querythe citizen can carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the Dataprev query was used to query the former Bolsa Família.

For this reason, a large part of the Auxílio Brasil audience – a program that replaced Bolsa Família – still searches the Dataprev website.

But as already mentioned, the Auxílio Brasil consultation must be done through a specific platform. See below which.

EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION

THE Query Emergency Aid can be done by those who received the Emergency Aid transfers during the pandemic.

This is because there may be values ​​that have been “forgotten” by the beneficiaries.

EMERGENCY AID

It is important to point out that there is no Emergency Aid 2022.

The values ​​that can be consulted are available for those who failed to withdraw some installments paid in previous years.

EMERGENCY AID DATAPREV

to make the Emergency Aid consultationthe citizen needs to use a Gov.br account – Dataprev query.

See the step-by-step guide Dataprev Emergency Aid:

access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If there is still balance available, it will appear on the home screen of the site.

AID BRAZIL DATAPREV

Since the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev query It was intended only for the Emergency Aid consultation and for more details related to the Cadastro Único – CadÚnico.

Therefore, there is no option to “Brazil Dataprev Aid“.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

To the consultation Aid Brazilthe beneficiary may use the Brazil Assistance applicationavailable for Android and IOS systems.

In addition, another option for consult Aid Brazil it is number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all families.

The new value will be released until December 2022.

In addition, there is a portion of R$ 710 available for families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás.

