See today’s schedule (4)

In the first week of August, between the 1st and the 5th of February, it is estimated that 34 companies in total will be able to disclose their second quarter 2022 balance sheets. Just yesterday (3), seven companies announced their 2Q22 resultswhich includes:

For this Thursday (4), another thirteen companies can announce their 2Q22 results, as Bradesco and Sanepar. THE Embraerin turn, has already released its 2Q22 balance sheet still in the morning. Check out the list below:

Embraer (EMBR3) – Before opening AES Brasil (AESB3) – After closing Alpargatas (ALPA4) – After closing Bradesco (BBDC4) – After closing Grendene (GRND3) – After closing Lojas Renner (LREN3) – After closing Ouro Fino Saúde Animal (OFSA3) – After closing Porto Seguro (PSSA3) – After closing Sanepar (SAPR11) – After closing São Carlos (SCAR3) – After closing Simpar (SIMH3) – After closing Tent (TEND3) – After closing Tupy (TUPY3) – After closing

Only Embraer released 2Q22 results before market opening, while the others will announce their balance sheets for the 2nd quarter of 2022 after the end of the session.

Expectations for Bradesco’s 2Q22 results

Bradesco had recorded recurring net income of R$6.821 billion in 1Q22, up 4.7% compared to the same period last year.

At the time, the financial margin with customers increased by 19.6% in the annual comparison, with the spread reaching 9.7%. The accounting net income reached the mark of 7.009 billion, corresponding to an increase of 13.9% in relation to the same quarter in 2021.

For the 2Q22 results, analysts and investors forecast that Bradesco can continue with the steps of the Santander (SANB11)therefore, would present a weaker result, which should be released later today (4), after the closing of the session.

The market forecast is that Bradesco will present a recurring net income of R$ 6.7 billion, which would correspond to an increase of 6% compared to 2Q21, but a decrease of 0.75% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The estimate of Goldman Sachs analysts is more conservative, as the financial institution has a projection of a profit of R$ 6.63 billion for bradesco in its 2Q22 results.

Goldman Sachs also says in a report that “we expect a drop in earnings given a lower net interest income (NII)”.

Beyond the 2Q22 results, Bradesco’s shares rose 2.23% in the last week, while the monthly variation accumulated so far is +3.08%. In 2022, the papers of BBDC4 opened at R$17.37 and closed yesterday’s trading session (3) at R$17.95, an appreciation of 3.34% in the year.