Selic at 13.75%: see how the investments are and where to invest your money | Economy

The new hike in the basic interest rate will make credit more expensive, but it also represents an opportunity for investments, since several fixed-income investments will offer higher returns.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided this Wednesday (3) to raise the Selic from 13.25% to 13.75% per year, in the 12th consecutive increase in the basic interest rate of the economy.

The increase in interest rates by another 0.5 percentage point will increase yields on investments that follow the Selic rate, such as CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), private bonds and Treasury Bonds, far exceeding the return offered by the traditional savings account.

Even with the Selic rising to 13.75% and with annual inflation still in the double digits, savings will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate).

See below simulations of profitability in the main fixed income investments and the ranking of the most sought after investments.

Simulations by the investment search engine Yubb show that, with the Selic at 13.75%, several fixed income investments will be more attractive, with a net return (discounting projected inflation and income tax) of up to more than 7% for the period of 12 months. See chart below:

Among the modalities with the highest projected return are the incentivized debentures, which are bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations, LCI (Real Estate Letters of Credit) and LCA (Agribusiness Letters of Credit). All these applications are exempt from paying income tax (IR).

The higher net profitability projected for investments in fixed income is also benefited by the reduction in the inflation estimate for the year. A Focus survey released this week by the Central Bank showed that the IPCA projected by the financial market for 2022 fell to 7.15%, compared to almost 9% in early June.

With the Selic at 13.75% and the prospect of a slowdown in inflation, the real net return (the gain above inflation) expected for an investment in the Selic Treasury, for example, is 3.52% for the 12-month period – more than double what was projected in the simulation made by Yubb when the interest rate was raised to 13.25% per year.

As for investments in CDBs, the average projected return is 0.97% in 12 months for investments in securities of large banks and 5.05% in medium-sized banks, already discounting inflation and income tax.

For Bernardo Pascowitch, CEO and founder of Yubb, the current moment continues to be favorable for fixed income securities due to high interest rates and still persistent inflation.

“The most conservative investor can opt for floating-rate bonds; more experienced investors can also opt for fixed-rate bonds”, he says.

Idean Alves, partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil Investimentos, recommends caution in relation to IPCA-linked securities. “These are assets that have a very high implied volatility and the more inflation reduces, the more this volatility will increase, which can scare investors a lot”, he says.

Most sought after investments

According to the Yubb survey, investments in fixed income were the most sought after in the financial market at the beginning of this month. CDBs, which are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) for investments of up to R$250,000, were the most sought after options by investors in July.

CBDs Direct Treasure LC/RDB LCI/LCA free shares equity funds debentures Real estate funds (FIIs) hedge funds Index Funds (ETFs)

How much does $1,000 earn in savings?

With the new Selic high, old and new savings accounts will continue to offer a monthly income of 0.62% per month, which corresponds to a return of about 7.70% per year, according to a calculation given by the National Association of Executives from Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac), already considering the TR variation in the calculation.

An investment of R$1,000 for a period of 12 months has a projected yield of R$77, totaling an invested amount of R$1,077, which corresponds to an annual return of 7.70% (fixed yield of 6.17% per year + TR), considering the maintenance of the Selic at the level of 13.75% per year.

Since the end of last year, when the Selic rate exceeded 8.50%, the profitability of savings returned to the old rule, no longer paying 70% of the basic interest rate and starting to have a fixed income of 6.17% per year. year + TR – the same that was already paid for the so-called “old savings” (deposits made until 2012).

In June, the savings account yielded 0.20% in real terms, that is, after discounting inflation measured by the IPCA, it was negative by 0.02%. In the 12-month period, however, the return was -5.44%, according to a survey by TC Economatica.

For almost 2 years, savings have been losing purchasing power. But the expectation is that the most popular type of investment in the country will once again beat inflation, at least in terms of monthly income.

Where to put the money and what to evaluate?

Even with the prospect of the end of the cycle of high interest rates, fixed income tends to continue to displace variable income in attractiveness, since it offers several options with lower risk and with profitability linked to the Selic – and, therefore, above the projected inflation .

Brazil continues to lead the world ranking of real interest rates, according to a survey by Infinity Asset Management, which makes investing in Brazilian public and private bonds attractive, even for foreigners.

The current projection of financial market analysts for inflation is 7.15% in 2022 and 5.33% in 2023. As for the Selic, the expectation is that it will end the year at 13.75% and end the year which is still at the level of 11%.

Analysts point out, however, that, for the patient investor, it is always worth keeping an eye on shares in companies with good fundamentals, with potential for appreciation in the long term.

“Indicators point out that Brazilian stocks can be considered “cheap” in relation to their price and earnings history. However, the Brazilian and international scenarios remain challenging and unpredictable, so variable income assets must be invested with planning and risk management. Investments in variable income must be carried out with a long-term horizon in order to compensate for the great volatility of the current moment”, says Pascowitch.

It is worth remembering that when investing, it is necessary to evaluate not only the profitability, but also the objectives of this investment, the time that the money can be blocked, the need for redemptions before the expiration of the application and the willingness to assume more or less risk.

It is also recommended that the investor already has an emergency reserve set up, before starting diversification and options with higher risk and longer maturities. Ie, Before starting to invest, the first step is to gather money.

For those who need short-term liquidity, CDBs continue to represent an alternative to savings. Anefac warns, however, that the modality needs to pay above 85% of the CDI to be worth it, since CDBs pay IR according to the application’s redemption period, while the passbook is exempt from income tax.

A tip is to look for CDB options outside the big banks, which usually offer lower returns and a smaller range of options. Digital banks and fintechs also usually offer 100% of the CDI for the money deposited in the accounts. This means, in practice, that they are mirroring a remuneration equivalent to that of the Selic.