Selic rate should reach 14% in September and Copom expresses concern

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) unanimously decided to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic, by 0.50 percentage point to 13.75% per year, in a decision already expected by the market. Contrary to what some analysts predicted, however, the BC warned that the monetary tightening process has not yet ended and that it may make a new adjustment in the Selic, of less intensity, at the next meeting, scheduled for September 20 and 21. With this, the rate can reach 14% per year 10 days before the first round of elections.

“The Committee will assess the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting. The Copom emphasizes that it will remain vigilant and that future monetary policy steps may be adjusted to ensure the convergence of inflation to the targets”, says the statement released after the meeting, in the early evening.





The collegiate, made up of BC directors, drew attention to the uncertainty existing in the economy and to the risk that the growth of public expenditures, with the expansion of benefits to various sectors, represents for the fight against inflation. The Copom “considers that the possibility that fiscal measures to stimulate demand become permanent accentuates the fiscal risks for the inflationary scenario”, emphasizes the BC note.

The agency also made it clear that it aims to stabilize inflation in 2023, whose ceiling is 4.75%, and that it is already starting to target the year 2024. “The Copom understands that this decision reflects the uncertainty around its scenarios and a risk balance with even greater variance than usual for prospective inflation, and is compatible with the strategy of converging inflation around the target over the relevant horizon, which includes the year 2023 and, in lower degree, that of 2024,” the statement said.

Until June, the inflation accumulated in 12 months was 11.89%. And, although recent measures taken by the government have reduced the weight of fuel and electricity in this year’s inflation, with probable deflations in July and August, projections for 2023 remain on the rise. As it takes time for the effects of monetary policy to be felt in the economy, the new interest rate hike targets next year’s inflation. Last week, the market estimated that the inflation target will be exceeded again next year, with the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reaching 5.33%.

The decision taken yesterday by the BC marked the 12th consecutive increase in the Selic, which returned to the level of November 2016. After the decision was announced, analysts began to predict a Selic rate of at least 14% by the end of the year. For the chief economist at Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito, the Copom note was “a bucket of cold water” for analysts who imagined that the bullish cycle, which started in March 2021, would end this month. Perfect raised the estimate for the Selic at the end of the year from 13.50% to 14.25% per year.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, also began to expect a higher Selic. “The 0.50 percentage point increase was expected by most of the market and has two readings. The first means a combination of the persistence of global inflationary shocks, and the idea is that interest rates remain at a high level for a longer period. strategy is that the BC is already starting to look at 2024 and understands that the convergence of inflation will be slower. We understand that the BC will raise the Selic to 14% in September and should maintain this level until the end of the year”, he explained. .

Economist Eduardo Velho, from JF Trust, believes that, in addition to leaving the door open for a new adjustment, the Central Bank has signaled that it should keep interest rates high for longer.

“The statement suggests that the bullish cycle may be longer than expected”, agrees Mauro Rochlin, professor of Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV/Rio).

With the increase announced yesterday, Brazil maintains the leadership of the global ranking of the highest real interest rates (discounting inflation). According to a survey carried out by Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management, the real interest rate in Brazil rose to 8.52% per year — a level higher than that seen in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Indonesia. In nominal terms, the country remains in 3rd place, below Argentina and Turkey.

Industry complains

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) cited the rise in interest rates. “Although, since March 2021, the Selic rate has been suffering consecutive increases in an attempt to curb consumption, expectations regarding inflation ahead remain unanchored. In this sense, it is worth noting that the imbalance in the economy’s price level is not a phenomenon exclusively of demand, but above all of restriction of supply”, says a note from the entity.

While acknowledging that the growing price increases are caused by the “disorganization of global production chains”, due to the pandemic and the effects of the Ukraine war on global trade, Firjan highlights that the increase in the Selic rate does not only sacrifice the productive sector. “At a time when the world is going through a period of high uncertainty, fueled by war, covid-19 and the risk of recession, it is essential to adopt a more moderate monetary policy, which is attentive to the challenges of economic growth in the coming years”. The increase in the economy’s basic interest rate is reflected in higher bank rates, although there is a lag of six to nine months between the BC’s decision and the increase in credit.