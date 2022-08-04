Senate approves changes to food stamp rules and home office regulation









The Senate approved this Wednesday (3) a provisional measure that changes the rules of food aid and regulates the home office. The text was sent by the Executive to the National Congress in March and needed to be validated by Sunday (7). Now, the changes must be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The text defines that food aid be used only for the purchase of food and provides that the employer, when hiring a company to provide the aid, will not be able to demand discounts, something that currently occurs.











In relation to the home office, the MP regulates hybrid work (remote and face-to-face) and allows individual agreement between employer and employee on the rules. This was the most questioned part. For opposition parties, the rule should be made during collective bargaining between employer and union.

The matter conceptualizes remote work as “the provision of services outside the employer’s premises, predominantly or not, with the use of information and communication technologies that, by their nature, do not constitute external work”.

The text says that the worker’s attendance at the company’s premises to carry out specific activities does not detract from the remote work regime and that the employment contract of the employee admitted to Brazil who opts for a home office outside the national territory is subject to Brazilian legislation. .

The MP includes the new rules in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), among them the permission for the employee to be hired to provide journey, production or task service. The employer will also not be obliged to control the journey of the employee working from home who provides service by production or task.

The text also says that the employer will not be responsible for the expenses resulting from the return to face-to-face work if the employee decides to work from home in a city far from the headquarters. Employees with disabilities or with children up to 4 years old under judicial custody will have priority in the home office, according to the MP.