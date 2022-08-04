Senate approves MP that changes food aid rules and regulates telework | Policy

The Senate approved this Wednesday (3) the provisional measure that changes the rules for granting food aid paid to workers and regulates the adoption of telework by companies.

Edited by the government in March, the MP needed to be approved by next Sunday (7), so as not to lose its validity. Due to the deadline, the text was approved on the same day by the Chamber and the Senate.

Understand the MP that regulates the home office;

The basic text was approved in a symbolic vote, without counting votes. Subsequently, the senators rejected a highlight, proposed by the PT, by 28 votes to 21. The MP goes to presidential sanction.

Government announces changes to telework rules

According to the text, telework or remote work is considered to be the provision of services outside the employer’s premises, preponderantly or not, and that does not constitute external work.

In practice, the text regulates the adoption of the hybrid work model. Workers will be able to work most days in person, and the other part of the week remotely, or vice versa.

According to the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, 1 in 10 Brazilian workers was “home office”.

The provisional measure establishes that the presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a usual way, does not de-characterize remote work.

According to the text, workers with disabilities or with children up to four years old must have priority for telecommuting vacancies.

telework may be contracted per journey, per production or task;

in the production contract, the chapter of the Consolidation of Labor Laws, which deals with the duration of work and which provides for the control of working hours, will not be applied;

individual agreement may provide for the hours and means of communication between employee and employer, provided that legal rest periods are ensured;

telework can also be applied to apprentices and interns.

According to Bruno Dalcomo, who was executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor when the government edited the provisional measure in March, the text ensures that there is no possibility of salary reduction by individual agreement or with the union.

“There is no difference in terms of salary payment for those who work in person or remotely”, said the secretary.

In the case of telework controlled by journey or productivity, what is agreed in individual negotiation with the company prevails, but without changes in remuneration in any of the cases.

When remote work is controlled by journey, the same rules stipulated in the intra and inter-day work of workers will apply.

When remote work is for productivity, the worker can carry out activities in the period when it is most convenient, but there will also be no salary reduction.

The MP makes it clear in the law that food aid cannot be used for any expense other than the purchase of food. According to the approved text, the amounts must be used to pay for meals in restaurants and similar establishments or for the purchase of foodstuffs in commercial establishments.

When creating the MP, in March, the government stated that the aid was being used by workers for other services, such as paying for cable TV, streaming packages or gym memberships.

The proposal also prohibits, in the new contracts, that food ticket suppliers give discounts to companies that hire the service.

Until then, it worked like this: a company hired R$ 100 thousand in vouchers for its employees, but paid a lower amount, such as R$ 90 thousand.

Subsequently, the ticket provider charged higher fees to restaurants and supermarkets, as a way of passing on the amount granted as a discount to companies that contracted the service.

In the government’s assessment, the method made food for workers more expensive.

According to the proposal, fraud in the use of food stamps can generate a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000, doubled in case of recidivism or embarrassment to inspection.

Employers, companies issuing aid payment cards and establishments that sell products not related to food are subject to payment.

Initially, the rapporteur of the matter in the Chamber, Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), considered allowing the food allowance to be paid to workers in cash, which was strongly criticized by the restaurant sector.

In a note released last week, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) stated that the change would be a “serious threat to the survival of bars and restaurants throughout Brazil” and “would make it impossible to control the use of the benefit for the that was created”.

In the approved text, the device was removed, but the possibility for the worker to withdraw the unused balance at the end of 60 days was included.