Sequel gets release date

exclusive report of deadline confirms that the Joker sequence, Joker: Folie A Deuxwill hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

THE Warner Bros. Discovery has been facing a major restructuring, but there are no signs that this particular film is in any danger.

Joaquin Phoenix has struck an impressive deal to return to the role of Arthur Fleck. The actor will receive $20 million this time, while in the original film it was “only” $4-5 million.

Lady Gaga (The Gucci House, A Star Is Born) is in talks to work alongside Phoenix in the film. The actress will play Harley Quinn.

Sources point out that Todd Phillips may have more involvement going forward in DC productions, potentially acting as an advisor on different projects, without the need for an executive role.

In the last years, Walter Hamada is responsible for overseeing this cinematic universe, including his HBO Max projects.

Joker grossed $1.074 billion at the worldwide box office, and earned Joaquin Phoenix his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

The film generated a record $437 million net income for the Warner Bros. pictures.

Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck starts his path as a criminal mastermind after murdering three men in the middle of the subway. His action starts a popular movement against Gotham City’s elite, of which Thomas Wayne is its greatest representative.