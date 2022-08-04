Sheep ‘turns into a dog’ to play fetch with pack

A sheep playing chasing a ball is not such a common sight to see. But this unusual moment happened in Spain and broke the cuteness of social networks, with the detail of the mammal having fun alongside a quartet of Labradors.

On a farm in the municipality of Fregenal de la Sierra, the sheep Norit was caught having fun playing ball with four Labrador retriever dogs, on the property of their breeder, Inácio Nunez.

In the YouTube video published by Numoi Labradores both the sheep and the dogs run with great joy chasing the ball. Someone throws the ball away and the little group goes behind to get the toy and bring it back.

Norit is participating in the game, along with the dogs, not caring about the difference between the species. What matters is that everyone has the same fun.

Inácio is passionate about the breed and with this love and dedication, he created the entity Numoi Labradores.

On the entity’s website, in Spanish, he says that the place is not a “puppy factory”, kennel, nor a for-profit company. Rather, it is a family hobby.

He also says that all the money obtained from the puppies is used for food, health checks, sports, beauty, exhibitions and the improvement of the breed.