Simony is diagnosed with bowel cancer and says she is confident

Simony, 46, revealed this Wednesday, 3, on her Instagram profile the diagnosis of bowel cancer. She recorded a video in a room at Hospital HCor, in São Paulo, next to the doctor who accompanies her, Fernando Maluf.

The discovery, according to her, happened after the appearance of a tongue. “I went for the exams, which are very important. I had the colonoscopy that I didn’t even know we had to do from the age of 45. Emphasize this well: colonoscopy. You need to take this exam, it needs to be in your checkup every year. Through this examination, I discovered a cancer,” she said.

The singer said she was still very confident and excited to start treatment. “I am very strong, I am very confident. I never got into a fight not to win,” she said.

The doctor explained that the cancer is located in the final part of the intestine, near the anus region.

“This is a tumor called an epidermoid. It’s a tumor that started in this region and has some nodes. It was because of one of these ganglia in the groin area that Simony realized something was wrong,” she detailed.

“This is a situation that has treatment, which involves chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We have great hope, based on the results of the literature and our groups, that this princess will have a happy story, for her, for her family, for all her fans and for the medical team, who will have the privilege of being able to participate in this healing process. her,” he added.

Simony also said that during the process she will wear a cap to prevent her hair from falling out due to chemotherapy. “This one is the capelli cap. It helps 50% not to fall out of hair. She will help a lot. Then I’ll explain to you why you put on the cap and how it works. I’m about to start. I’m super excited,” she told her.

bowel cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), bowel cancer encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and in the rectum (end of the intestine, immediately before the anus) and anus. It is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer.

This type of cancer is treatable and, in most cases, curable, if detected early, when it has not yet spread to other organs.

signs of bowel cancer

blood in the stool

Changes in bowel habits

Weight loss

tiredness and weakness

Change in stool shape (very thin and long stools)

Abdominal mass (tumor)

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Early detection, according to INCA, can be done through clinical, laboratory, endoscopic or radiological examinations.

In addition to early diagnosis, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that countries carry out screening for colon and rectal cancer in people over 50 years of age, through the fecal occult blood test.