Simony is diagnosed with cancer







Simony, singer Photo: @simonycantora

The singer Simony, 46 years old, was diagnosed with cancer in the region of the intestine. THE singer made the announcement this Wednesday, 3, straight from the room of a hospital in São Paulo, where she is hospitalized.

“I’ve always been very transparent with you. Because of a language, I went for a colonoscopy, which I didn’t even know we needed to do from the age of 45. Through this exam, I discovered cancer”, said Simony, in a video shared on Instagram.

THE singer, who is the mother of Ryan, 20; Aysha, 18; Pyetra, 14; and 9-year-old Anthony, Simony must undergo chemotherapy to treat the disease. She assured that she is not shaken by the process.

“I’m very strong and very confident. I’ve never gotten into a fight not to win,” he said.

According to doctor Fernando Maluf, who accompanies Simony, the tumor is located in the final part of the intestine and there are some nodes in the groin area. However, the doctor said he is optimistic.

“We have great hope that this princess will have a happy story,” he declared.

support current

After the announcement, several celebrities left messages for Simony. Journalists and artists declared their support for the singer, such as presenter Luiz Bacci.

“You are in great hands! It’s just another challenge that will be overcome with great success! We love you”, he wrote.

Comedian Cacau Protásio, from Globo, said she is praying for Simony. “You are already healed in the name of Jesus,” she added.