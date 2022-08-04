Simony reveals bowel cancer: symptoms, cause and diagnosis of the disease

Simony with her doctor, Fernando Maluf, explaining that the disease was discovered after a routine colonoscopy (photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Singer Simony, 46, published a video on social media this Wednesday afternoon (3/8), in which she reveals that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Because of a tongue in the groin area, she decided to have a colonoscopy, an exam that revealed the tumor. “I had the colonoscopy that I didn’t even know I had to do after I was 45,” she said.

Despite the diagnosis, Simony was very confident and took advantage of the video to make an alert: “I never got into a fight not to win (…). She emphasizes this well: colonoscopy. I check it every year. By this exam, I discovered a cancer”.

The disease encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and in the rectum (end of the digestive tract) and the anus. Therefore, it is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). Oncologist Ricardo Cembranelli, from the Felcio Rocho hospital, explains that the main symptoms of this cancer are:

Presence of blood in the stool

Change in bowel pattern: constipation, diarrhea and gas

Change in stool caliber (thin stools)

Abdominal, pelvic, or rectal pain

Chronic anemia for no apparent reason

Causes

Cembranelli says that bowel cancer is a multifactorial disease, that is, it has several causes. “Genetics may be related, but it is important to note that this is not what happens in most cases.”

Also oncologist Evanius Wiermann, former president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC) and member of the Latin American Clinical Investigation Group in Oncology (LACOG), clarifies that colorectal cancer is associated with the presence of polyps in the intestine, poor nutrition, obesity, physical inactivity and some inflammatory bowel diseases that can increase the risk of developing a tumor.

Examination and diagnosis

According to Wiermann, the diagnosis is made from the examination performed by Simony, the colonoscopy. “After a bowel preparation, the professional inserts a camera through the anus and can see the entire colon by direct vision. If a lesion is identified, this professional will refer the patient for a biopsy.”

prevention

This type of cancer can affect all age groups, being very rare in younger people and more common in older people. “The greater the age, the greater the chance of having colorectal cancer, especially over 45 years of age”, declares Cembranelli. Therefore, it is recommended that the routine examination be performed after 45 years of age.

Treatment

Discovering a disease early increases the chances of cure to more than 90%. According to Cembranelli, when the disease is already advanced with the presence of metastasis in other organs, the chance of cure decreases, therefore, the importance of screening from the age of 45 with discipline is highlighted.

“It is worth remembering that the time it takes to return to the doctor and carry out new tests will depend on the previous results. And, currently, medicine has progressed a lot in relation to the treatments and care offered to cancer patients, which can increase their survival and quality of life. “, highlights the former president of SBOC.

