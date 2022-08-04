Simony reveals cancer diagnosis: “I’m very strong and confident” – Who

+



Simony talks about cancer diagnosis (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Simony, 46, was diagnosed with bowel cancer during a routine checkup. The singer, who had a tongue, had a colonoscopy that detected a tumor in the final part of the intestine, near the region of the anus, called the epidermoid. The singer spoke about the diagnosis in videos posted on Instagram on Wednesday (30).

+ Celebrities support Simony after cancer diagnosis

“Because of a language, I went to have my exams, very important, the colonoscopy, which I didn’t even know we needed to do after the age of 45. This exam is very important, you have to do it every year. Through this exam I discovered cancer” , she told in a video with the doctor Dr. Fernando Maluf.

A mother of four, she said she talked to everyone. Only Anthony8 years old, did not understand much about what was going on with her mother.

“I’m super excited, he (the doctor) will explain how my treatment is. I ask all of you to give exactly what we’re going to talk about here. I have four children, I’ve already talked to them, my children already know. Only Anthony who didn’t understand We have to give this as helping other people to heal, to have perspective. I am very strong, very confident, I never got into a fight not to win”, she continued.

The treatment should start soon, according to Simony, and should last six months. She is treated at Hcor in São Paulo. “I’m really strong, I’m super, super, super, with the greatest excitement to start this chemo. Dr Ana Helena sent me this wonderful angel. I want to thank everyone at Hcor, where I’m going to be treated for six months”, she said. .

TREATMENT

The Doctor Dr. Fernando Maluf explained in the video a little bit of the treatment and the experience of commanding the treatment of the singer.

“I’m privileged to be part of this team, which will help one of my idols, I’ve been a fan of hers since the time of Balão Mágico. And I’m a fan of hers now after meeting her in another situation. She’s humble, grateful, captivated everyone in the hospital,” said the doctor.

“We discovered this tumor in the final part of the intestine, near the anus region, called the epidermoid. It is a tumor that started in this region and has some nodes. It was because of one of these nodes in the groin area that Simony realized that something was This is a situation that requires treatment, it involves chemo and radiotherapy. It will take a few months. And we have great hope that this princess will have a happy story, for her, her family and all the fans, in addition to the medical team “, he finished.

“I often say that this ganglion saved me,” Simony pointed out. “Many people you treated with this cancer are cured. It won’t be different for me. I’m ready for this fight! I’ll let you follow everything, I’ll talk to you. I don’t want you to look at me with pity and pity”, she concluded. .