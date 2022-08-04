Simony wears a cap to keep her hair from falling out during chemotherapy; how it works? – 08/03/2022

This Wednesday (3), singer Simony revealed that she has bowel cancer. She discovered the tumor after undergoing a colonoscopy to investigate a lump (ingua) in the groin area. In a video posted on Instagram, she asks fans not to worry: “I never got into a fight not to win. Never, I’m really strong. I’m excited to start this chemo”.

Already in the first chemotherapy session, the singer showed that she is using a cold cap to prevent hair loss: “It helps 50% not to fall out, it will help a lot. It’s frozen, people”, he said.

How does the product work?

The hypothermic cap is used by patients who need to undergo chemotherapy sessions, which, in addition to causing medication side effects, can result in hair loss.

Made of plastic, the product is filled with thermal gel that reaches -20ºC and works with the principle of vasoconstriction, that is, at low temperature it narrows the blood vessels, reducing the flow of blood in the area. Therefore, the amount of chemotherapy that reaches the hair cells is lower, reducing hair loss — promising to conserve 50 to 80% of the hair.

According to Liana Lage, oncologist at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, patients should put on the cap 30 minutes before receiving chemotherapy. “As the cap is only effective when it is very cold, the patient needs to change the cap every 30 minutes and stay with it from 30 minutes until two hours after the chemotherapy is over”, she explains.

Can everyone use? It hurts?

Not every patient undergoing chemotherapy can use it, according to Lage. While the cap has no side effects, it doesn’t work in all cases.

Therefore, the doctor explains that, first of all, it is necessary to seek an indication with the oncologist. “It all depends on the drug and the dose that will be used in the treatment to assess whether the cap will be effective or not. However, patients with scalp or hematological cancer, such as leukemia and lymphatic, are also not indicated”, she says.

In addition, the use of the cap can cause pain and discomfort in patients, especially at the beginning, as the temperature is very cold. “We recommend that they come well dressed, use two blankets and we also respect tolerance. Sometimes, we even take the cap off a little bit, because some people get a headache, but then they get used to it”, explains the oncologist.

After using the cap, you still need to take certain precautions, such as not washing your hair for a week, avoiding handling the hair or using a hairdryer, flat iron or any chemical.

*With information from a report published on 01/10/2017.