Singer opens the game about affair with Neymar: ‘When I was with him no one in this country knew’

The singer Gabily participated in the podcast “Vaca Cast” this Tuesday and talked about the affair with Neymar, PSG forward. When commenting on the controversies with her name, the influencer talked about a news where she said she was Neymar’s affair.

– At the time when this news came out, it was fake, but it was already a fact… When I stayed with him no one in this country knew, absolutely no one, then I automatically became his friend, people saw us communicating, they saw when I went to Paris, when I stayed at his house, but at that time I had absolutely nothing with him, it was friendship, so much so that he was with someone else at the time I was there – he said.

Gabily and Neymar were appointed as an affair in 2020 (Arte Lance!)

In 2020, several newspapers published that the The player and the singer were having an eight-month relationship that would have started at the beginning of the pandemic. The affair, which arose after a conversation on social media, evolved to the point where the ace had already introduced the funkeira carioca to family and friends.

At the same time, Neymar posted a photo on Instagram where he said he was talking to a “crush” and friends pointed out that she would be Gabily. Despite the affair, the two never officially came out as boyfriends.