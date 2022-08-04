Slapping her butt, Mirella rolls around only in her underwear and a fan jokes: “Several attempts”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She gave the name! Mirella went viral on social media while recording a video for her TikTok profile overnight this Wednesday (03). The funkeira made the crowd happy with her good form and left the moment even more daring for the fans, as she always does.

+ After a fan praises Mirella’s body, funkeira decides to open her pants and show: “To soltinha”

At the time, Mirella only economized on her look, but not on sensuality. The funkeira took advantage of a comfortable production to show all her swing and revealed one of the best choreographies published on her TikTok profile, which had more than 4.7 million views on the video platform.

“Something tells me that this was not the first attempt, no”, joked a follower in the comments of Mirella’s publication. “Look, I just wanted to say that she never lets me down with these videos,” fired a passionate follower. “I just wanted to know how to dance like that”, joked another internet user. Watch:

@badmioficialEu was too lazy to get the right points, dps I do better ♬ Na Rebolada – Os Quebradeiras & DJ Zullu & Machadez

Mirella opens up about her intimate life and reveals that she has dated a woman

No one expected this! Recently, singer Mirella used her social media to answer questions from her fans and caused the biggest stir by revealing that she has already lived a relationship with a woman. The brunette also told how the relationship was and surprised to say that the two maintain their friendship.

“Hahahah how was it? Guys… I dated a woman long before this whole thing became the biggest sham on the internet… even the internet didn’t have the right”, replied Mirella, who continued saying: “experience was always very good. Normal”. The singer also questioned why “nobody asks [sobre a experiência] when is it with a man?”.

However, in recent days, the singer has also spoken when mentioning her single life: “It’s done, right? Now I’m going to find a suitor to date. I want to get married early and have children, and I also like the routine of living together and having a nice partner by my side to share life and achievements! It’s too much!”

