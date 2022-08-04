Sofia Arruda posts photo of son kissing another child and is criticized

On Tuesday afternoon (3) a photo posted by Portuguese presenter and actress Sofia Arruda caused controversy on social media. The image would be a record of the “first kiss” of her son, Xavi, who is just three years old. In the caption, Sofia also wrote that she had “painted a mood” and that she knew the girl’s parents and, therefore, it was “all right”.

The mother was accused by followers of child sexualization. According to experts consulted by universe one shouldn’t even talk about “dating” when it comes to children — besides crime, they don’t have the maturity for this kind of desire and relationship. It is up to parents, therefore, not to encourage this type of behavior.

“Excessive stimulation and sexual precocity cause serious damage to both the body and the emotions of children, reducing the time needed for full physical, mental and emotional development”, says Júlia Báránypsychoanalyst and pedagogue WaldorfMaster in Transformational Psychology.

Soon after the criticism, Sofia Arruda deleted the post but commented to her approximately 575,000 followers that she deleted the photo so as not to generate controversy or “feed gossip”. “If the internet is sick, I don’t condone it”, concluded the influencer.

Like Sofia, it is still very common for parents, caregivers and guardians to find this type of behavior “funny” in childhood, even encouraging them. However, the recommendation is to do the exact opposite, showing children that there is a right time for everything and that moment has not yet come. After all, it is a precocious posture and relationships (as well as sexual attraction) should not be rushed.

child does not date

Júlia explains that attraction to another person only occurs with puberty, when hormone production begins and marks the changes in the bodies of girls and boys. Therefore, before this stage it is not possible to talk about this feeling.

But it is in early childhood, which goes up to five or six years, that the little ones are at the peak of discovering the world in which they live and testing limits – their own, their parents’ and teachers’. No wonder, it is also in this age group that these childish expressions can come into play.

“At this stage, what she feels for her little friend from school is just affection, and it cannot be confused with love in an eroticized way. There is reciprocity, empathy with the other, purity of feeling”, emphasizes the forensic psychologist. deise Cristina Gomes.

The professional, who specializes in ADHD and Anxiety, and also in facial microexpressions, also explains that much of this attitude comes from the reproduction of adult behaviors on the part of the child. That is, she begins to imitate the way older people in her life act, such as her own parents, older siblings, among others.

Sofia Arruda deleted post after criticism Image: reproduction / Instagram

With this, they tend to want to hug and kiss, as they see the people they live with. At this point, parents should, lightly, restrain them and not encouragethem. “The child learns by experimentation, imitation and guidance. Therefore, if dating is seen as something desirable and even encouraged, the child will act like it. The guidance that parents and caregivers should give to this child is to explain the difference, and to lead , not to criticize or encourage”, says Júlia.

school paper

As children’s main relationships are usually with schoolmates, the establishment must also act and intervene. According to pedagogue Angela Antunes, as well as parents, educators should not encourage such behavior – sometimes expressed by kisses, holding hands and hugs inappropriate for early childhood.

The ideal is to take the focus off dating, leaving it in the background, and focus the attention of the little ones on pleasant games and activities.

But some signs should not be ignored. “First, you should talk to children to understand the behavior, know if there are adults encouraging and which model they are reproducing. This applies when there is exacerbated sexuality too”, says Angela.

Afterwards, the dialogue usually takes place with the parents, seeking to identify if there is stimulation at home, to warn about what happened and, together, the school and parents promote actions that show games and activities – and not dating.

To parents, the pedagogue is emphatic in advising them on what to do: talk, talk and talk. It’s a good time to express love to family and friends, making it clear that this is just liking and not dating. So children are introduced to ways of loving that don’t involve needing a boyfriend — after all, it’s not the time yet.

The psychoanalyst and pedagogue Júlia Bárány also reinforces that sex education is one of the pillars, including child protection. “Sex education is preceded by emotional education, and moral education, or values. Teach the child to identify what he feels, and to deal with what he feels. Embrace, don’t criticize or condemn, she says. Establishing a dialogue of trust and respect provides security for the child and adult caregivers.

wanted by universePortuguese presenter and actress Sofia Arruda did not respond to messages.