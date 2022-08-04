Softbank makes a mega forward sale of Alibaba, the position that put Masa on the map

Softbank raised $22 billion from forward sales of its Alibaba shares – the company that guaranteed the best return in the group’s history and one of founder Masayoshi Son’s first investments.

The move could halve Softbank’s share of Chinese e-commerce. The group raised liquidity through prepaid forward contracts – a type of derivative that allows raising funds ‘upfront’ in exchange for a commitment to deliver the shares at a future date at a predetermined price.

In recent months, Softbank made the forward sale of 213 million shares of Alibaba in operations structured by Goldman Sachs, Mizuho and UBS.

In most cases, the delivery of these shares will only take place in two years, and until the expiration date, Softbank will retain all voting rights on these shares, as well as its seat on Alibaba’s board.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Japanese group has the option to settle the transaction in cash or shares, which also opens the possibility for Softbank to continue with the participation depending on its future financial conditions.

Some of these contracts also stipulate maximum and minimum prices for Alibaba shares to settle the transaction.

Softbank said the move has allowed it to raise capital now, while protecting it from falling stocks — which may have helped the group, given that Alibaba is down 52% over the past twelve months.

But the potential sale is a milestone for the company. Masa built much of his fortune on the $20 million investment he made in Alibaba 20 years ago — and which generated the biggest return in Softbank’s history.

“At one point, Alibaba made Jack Ma the richest man in China and Masa the richest man in Japan. It was he who allowed all subsequent investment adventures [que o Softbank fez],” the analyst at a Chinese consultancy told the Financial Times. “If he is selling now, that shows his mindset towards China and all the pressure he is going through.”

The forward sale comes at a time when Softbank has struggled to raise new capital amid selloff widespread in the tech market.

The sale also appears to be an effort by Softbank to diversify its investments. In 2020, Alibaba accounted for 60% of the portfolio; today, that share has dropped to 23%.

This is not the first Alibaba forward sale that Softbank has made. From 2020 to now, the group has raised over $30bn from these forward sales ($22bn now) – and much of that money was injected into the Vision Fund II, which was not very successful in attracting outside money.

Vision II has already invested US$48 billion in 250 companies. In total, Softbank’s portfolio comprises 478 companies.

A month ago, a Softbank shareholder asked Masa if he thought any of the group’s investments would outperform Alibaba in return over the next few years.

“Maybe one or two. If all goes well, three,” Masa replied. “But one or two, if they become a huge success, will give us a return that makes up for everything else.”

Pedro Arbex