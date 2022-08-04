Solar storm could hit Earth’s magnetic field

High-speed solar winds spewing from a “hole” in the Sun’s atmosphere are expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field on Wednesday, triggering a G1-grade geomagnetic storm – the weakest on a five-level scale.

according to spaceweather.commeteorologists from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the prediction by observing that “gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the solar atmosphere.”

publicity

Coronal hole in the Sun could trigger a G1-class geomagnetic storm on Earth this Wednesday (3). Image: NASA/SDO

Coronal holes are areas in the Sun’s upper atmosphere where our star’s electrified gas (or plasma) is cooler and less dense. These holes are also where the Sun’s magnetic field lines are “spit” out into space. This allows solar material to settle into a stream that travels at speeds of up to 2.9 million km/h, according to the exploratoriuma science museum located in San Francisco, Northern California.

On planets with strong magnetic fields, like ours, this stream of solar debris is absorbed, triggering geomagnetic storms.

During these phenomena, Earth’s magnetic field is compressed slightly by waves of highly energetic particles, which flow along magnetic field lines near the poles and stir up molecules in the atmosphere, releasing energy in the form of light to create auroras.

In the case of the storm predicted for this Wednesday, as it is of grade G1, it is considered weak, but with enough potential to cause minor failures in power networks and impact some satellite functions – including those for mobile devices and GPS systems.

The most extreme geomagnetic storms can disrupt our planet’s magnetic field powerfully enough to knock satellites to Earth. LiveScience. According to experts, extreme geomagnetic storms can even damage the internet.

Read more:

Debris erupting from the Sun, or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), usually take about 15 to 18 hours to reach Earth, according to the SWPC.

Since 1775, astronomers have known that solar activity waxes and wanes in cycles. Recently, however, the Sun has been more active than expected, with nearly twice as many sunspot appearances predicted by NOAA.

Scientists predict that solar activity will steadily rise for the next few years, reaching a global maximum in 2025 before decreasing again. An article published last month in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics proposed a new model for the Sun’s activity by separately counting sunspots in each hemisphere — a method the paper’s researchers argue could be used to make more accurate solar predictions.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!