Solar storm is expected to hit Earth TODAY; understand the phenomenon

One solar storm can reach Earth from this Wednesday (3). The statement was made by US meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Understand how the storm is formed and what the risks are.

Read more: Project provides for releasing FGTS for workers who resign

The solar storm must be level G-1. It is considered the lowest in this type of phenomenon, caused by a flow of strong solar wind.

Solar storm

The storm happens when there is a strong exchange of energy between the solar wind and the environment around planet Earth. In this way, the strength of the solar wind – at high intensity – causes this phenomenon.

Despite the concern of thousands of people across the planet, NOAA meteorologists explain that the intensity of the phenomenon predicted for planet Earth is considered low. It should only cause changes in the operation of the satellites.

Other foreseen consequences are impacts on radio signals and on the positions indicated by GPS applications, for example. But all of temporary effect.

The storm should trigger the release of solar mass. The forecast is about 1 billion tons. This material can take up to 16 hours to reach Earth.

Another curiosity is that solar material can travel at speeds of up to 2.9 million kilometers per hour, according to a note made by the Exploratorium – a science museum in San Francisco, in the United States.