Sormani detonates Corinthians’ ‘attitude’ and exalts Flamengo de Dorival

Sormani analyzed Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians on this Wednesday’s “ESPN F90” program. The commentator criticized the attitude of the Timão players and insisted on praising the work of Dorival Junior at Rubro-Negro.

“Can Corinthians reverse it? I think it’s very difficult. I just say it didn’t solve it because it’s football. Just for that. Flamengo’s team is much better than Corinthians’s. Now, Corinthians needs to count on the players it hired. Renato Augusto doesn’t play and Willian is always injured. It’s Corinthians x Flamengo. The Corinthians players lacked attitude. The crowd supported from beginning to end and shouted as they always do. Corinthians was a disappointment to me”, said Sormani.

“Dorival will prove that Jorge Jesus was a liar. It only worked here. The career says that. It only worked here and ran away. Abel Ferreira stayed. The other one left. Flamengo fans are in this illusion of “Flamengo of JJ”, but it is the ‘Flamengo of Dorival”, companion. This team is very strong.”

Flamengo and Corinthians will face each other again next Tuesday (09), at 21:30 (Brasília), at Maracanã, for the second game of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Timão needs an elastic result in Rio de Janeiro to be able to reverse Rubro-Negro’s advantage.