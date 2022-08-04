Sormani detonates Corinthians’ ‘attitude’, pins Jorge Jesus and exalts Flamengo de Dorival

Sormani analyzed the Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians on Wednesday’s “ESPN F90” show. The commentator criticized the attitude of the Timão players and insisted on praising the work of Dorival Junior at Rubro-Negro.

– Can Corinthians revert? I find it very difficult. I just say it didn’t solve it because it’s football. Just for that. The Flamengo team is much better than the Corinthians. Now, Corinthians needs to count on the players he hired. Renato Augusto doesn’t play and Willian is always injured. It’s Corinthians vs Flamengo. Lack of attitude for Corinthians players. The crowd supported from start to finish and shouted as they always do. Corinthians was a disappointment for me – said Sormani.

– Dorival will prove that Jorge Jesus was a liar. He just got it right here. Career says so. He just got it right here and ran away. Abel Ferreira stayed. The other left. Flamengo fans are in this illusion of “Flamengo do JJ”, but it’s ‘Flamengo do Dorival’, mate. This team is very strong – he added.

Flamengo and Corinthians will face each other again next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the second game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. Timão needs an elastic result in Rio de Janeiro to be able to reverse Rubro-Negro’s advantage.