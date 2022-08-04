SpaceX mission debris discovered on farmland in Australia

posted on 04/08/2022 10:17



(credit: Brad TUCKER/AFP)

Sydney, Australia- A charred piece of special debris found on farmland in New South Wales is part of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX missions, Australian authorities confirmed on Thursday (4/8).

The material was found by a sheep farmer last week in Dalgety, an outlying area around Australia’s Snowy Mountains, it is believed that on July 9 the wreckage fell to pieces on Earth, about a five-hour drive away. southwest of Australia.

“It was exciting and strange at the same time,” astrophysicist Brad Tucker told AFP. He visited the site after being approached by local farmers last month.

Finding the large debris lodged in the empty field reminded him of the science fiction movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the scientist said. “It’s impressive to see you.”

In a statement, the Australian Space Agency confirmed that the material came from one of Musk’s missions and asked residents to report any new findings to SpaceX.

“The Agency has confirmed that the debris comes from a SpaceX mission and remains in contact with our US counterparts, as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and local authorities,” an agency spokesperson said.

According to Tucker, the piece was part of a trunk discarded by the previous Crew-1 capsule, when it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere in 2021. Other reports of space debris have already been reported from nearby properties, making it likely that more pieces from the SpaceX mission will emerge.

Most space debris falls into the sea, but with the advancement of space industries worldwide, the amount on land is likely to increase, he added. “We have to realize that there is a likely risk of ever hitting an inhabited area and what that means,” warned Tucker.