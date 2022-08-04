Spotify users will pay to play random songs; understand

Spotify is modernizing the platform to address several complaints from users about the playlist of songs, however, it asks users to pay for these improvements.

The company announced last Monday (2) that it will place a “Play” button and another “Shuffle” button above album playlists. These changes will be to simplify the reproduction of the songs.

publicity

Credit: Chubo – my masterpiece/Shutterstock

The way Spotify intends to use the new buttons will replace the combined button that already exists and that was unfeasible between other platforms.

The platform explained that the new button will only be for Spotify Premium subscribers, however, there is a chance that streamers will be disappointed when they find out that the new update is being sold to them as a justification for increasing the price of the service.

Read more:

In a review shared in 2021 on Spotify’s community forums, users noticed that the button was different between apps on the platform. Playlists on cell phones had the Play/Shuffle button together, but on the desktop, the button was just like normal play. So they suggested that Spotify had two separate buttons, so that you could choose how to stream the songs.

As much as the current change of the app is just about buttons, it’s more about changing the way the user thinks about it than actually about an extra offer for Premium. Apps like: Amazon Music and Apple Music already have separate Play/Shuffle buttons.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!