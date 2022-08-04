Square Enix demands that the script for the next Tomb Raider be removed from the internet

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have appealed to lawyers to demand that the script for the upcoming Tomb Raider, which is being used in the search for the actors who will play the characters in the game, be removed from the internet.

The script became a worldwide topic after appearing on the Sacred Symbols podcast and Colin Moriarty, presenter, now says he was contacted by Patreon to remove the offending content or could be temporarily sanctioned on the platform. The letter sent by the company demands that the audio in which they comment on the next Tomb Raider be removed.

Moriarty defends himself by saying that he spoke of a matter of enormous general interest and that he did not rob Crystal Dynamics to obtain this information. Furthermore, he insists that after editing the original version, they will not completely remove the content from Patreon and YouTube, not believing that the two companies are right in what they are demanding.

The script that was discovered and shared speaks of an action-adventure game that shows Lara trying to save the world with the help of several explorers she is training. In addition to mentioning the possibility of cooperative mechanics, it mentions that Lara will have romantic scenes with a woman.