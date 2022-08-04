Staying up after midnight can cause changes in the brain – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

Robina Weermeijer / Unsplash Staying awake at night causes neurophysiological changes in the brain

Who has never wondered what is behind impulsive or irrational behavior at dawn, such as raiding the fridge, drinking another bottle of wine or the predominance of negative thoughts? Harvard researchers believe they have found an explanation for this called “mind after midnight”.

In a paper recently published in the journal Frontiers in Network Psychology, the team suggests that staying awake during the biological circadian night – which corresponds to after midnight for most people – causes neurophysiological changes in the brain that alter the way we interact with people. the world, especially in actions related to reward processing, impulse control and information processing.

In practice, these changes can increase the likelihood of viewing the world in a negative light, engaging in harmful behavior, and making impulsive decisions without fully thinking about the consequences.

“The basic idea is that, from a high-level, global evolutionary point of view, your internal biological clock is tuned to processes that promote sleep, not wakefulness, after midnight,” explains researcher Elizabeth B. Klerman of the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.

circadian influence The hypothesis, which has yet to be tested and proven, is derived from previous research showing that the circadian influence on neural activity in our brains changes over the course of 24 hours, leading to differences in the way we process and respond to the world.

For example, positive affect – the tendency to view information in a positive light – peaks in the morning, when circadian influences are in tune with wakefulness, and has its lowest point at night, when circadian influences are in tune with wakefulness. with sleep.

In parallel, negative affect—the tendency to view information in a negative or threatening light—is greater at night. In addition, the body naturally produces more dopamine at night, a neurotransmitter linked to the reward and motivation system, which can alter these circuits and increase the likelihood of engaging in risky behavior.

This biased interpretation of the information is then sent to the decision-making parts of the brain, which normally work to control negative emotional distractions and focus on goal-oriented behavior. But these brain regions are also subject to changes influenced by circadian rhythm, which can impair decision-making, functioning and prioritization.

In short: the tendency to negative affect at night and the greater release of dopamine narrow the worldview, making it more negative. This contributes to making bad decisions and mentally creating a world that may no longer correspond to reality. The result? People can end up drinking too much, missing a crucial diagnosis in a patient, crashing a boat on rocks, etc.

The hypothesis is supported by studies showing that people are more likely to engage in harmful behaviors such as suicide, violent crime and substance use at night. Evening food choices also tend to be unhealthy, with a preference for carbohydrates, lipids and processed foods.

more studies The “brain after midnight” is still just a hypothesis that needs to be proven. But the researchers believe that if this proves to be true, it could have a far-reaching impact, particularly on individuals who need to stay up at night to work, such as pilots, healthcare professionals, police and military personnel. Such research may also lead to the discovery of new strategies to reduce violent crime, substance use disorders, suicides and other harmful behaviors.

In light of this, the researchers call for further studies to better understand how these circadian differences affect behavior, decision making and night work performance.

“There are millions of people who are awake in the middle of the night, and there is pretty good evidence that their brain is not working as well as it is during the day. My plea is for more research to look into this, because your health and safety, as well as other people’s are affected,” says Klerman.

The best way to collect this data will require researchers and study staff to be awake and working after midnight, for example, obtaining MRI images of participants whose sleep cycles have been carefully tuned for night waking or performing other sleep cycles. protocols.

Most studies that have been done have examined how fragmented or insufficient sleep affects functioning the next day, but recent work highlights changes in cognition and behavior that occur when someone is awake during the night.

Source: IG SAÚDE