STF interrupts judgment on Misconduct Law

Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, was against retroactivity and spoke of setbacks in the fight against corruption in Brazil; plenary analysis will resume this Thursday, 4

WERTHER SANTANA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), is the rapporteur of the case.



O Federal Court of Justice (STF) started this Wednesday, 3, the judgment regarding the retroactivity of the new Administrative Misconduct Law. Due to an event, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, requested that the session be resumed this Thursday, 4th, for a vote in plenary. Currently, the Administrative Improbity Law determines that willful misconduct in the irregular act committed must be proven. In other words, convictions are linked to proof of the public or political agent’s intention to commit the irregularity. Previously, there was no requirement to materialize the intention of the act, only being necessary to confirm guilt, even if unintentionally. In addition to proof of intent, the new legislation also changes the statute of limitations, which was reduced and established that the conviction for improbity can only happen if damage to public property is proven. The retroactive effect of the law can benefit politicians such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PL), former governors José Roberto Arruda (PL-DF) and Anthony Garotinho (UB) and the former mayor of Rio César Maia (PSDB) .

The process that began to be analyzed by the 11 ministers is that of former prosecutor Rosemery Terezinha Cordova, hired to defend the interests of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), but ordered to reimburse the damages, in the order of R$ 391 thousand, caused to the municipality due to negligence in its function. The prosecutor acted between 1994 and 1999, and the action was filed in 2006. Therefore, she argues that the action would have been filed after the statute of limitations of five years. Rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes notes that the controversy over the retroactivity, or not, of the Misconduct Law is of “extreme importance” for the political, social and legal scenario and that the interest in the matter goes beyond the parties involved, since it will serve as a parameter for the Brazilian Judiciary. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, argued against the retroactive effect of the law. According to him, the decision could represent a setback in the fight against corruption in Brazil. “This fight against corruption is a constitutional obligation that stems from the republican principle and the Democratic State of Law. […] The new law could only be retroactive if it did not violate these constitutional and international obligations that are part of the legal system. The retroactive application cannot constitute legislative retrogression”, mentioned Aras. In addition to him, other authorities were against the retroactive effect, such as the prosecutor Fabiano Dallazen, representing the Public Ministry of the State of Rio Grande do Sul and Aristides Junqueira Alvarenga, of the National Association of Members of the Public Ministry.

Among those in favor of retroactivity are Georghio Alessandro Tomelin, representing the Brazilian Association of Municipalities, Saul Tourinho Leal, from the National Front of Mayors and Vicente Martins Prata Braga, Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). As Jovem Pan showed, the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), minister Humberto Martinsre-established the political rights of Anthony Garotinho, former governor of Rio de Janeiro, based on the change in the administrative improbity law. “The danger of delay and the risk of irreversibility of the decision are evident, since an emergency situation was characterized that justifies the granting of an injunction, which is exactly the possibility of the judgment, in the end, being favorable to you in the Superior Court of Justice, having been prevented from participating in the 2022 elections due to the judgment appealed against, since he intends to launch a candidacy”, says the document. Convicted of participating in a scheme of embezzlement of R$ 234.4 million of resources from the Health Department, Anthony Garotinho was even quoted to be a candidate for local government. However, after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) denied the suspension of a 13-year and nine-month prison sentence for buying votes in 2016, União Brasil backed off and withdrew from the candidacy.