Study shows new features of monkeypox lesions

One of the main and most visible symptoms of monkeypox is high, pus-filled sores, but according to a Spanish study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, another type of rash has become increasingly common.

According to scientists, pseudo-pustules, as the tall, white marks are known, but which are solid and do not ooze pus when the cone is removed, should be considered a specific symptom of monkeypox. The bruise is considered very rare in other conditions, but most of the 185 infected patients analyzed in the survey showed the sign.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is more common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Despite being relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images 0

The coordinator of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology, Ignacio García Doval, is one of those responsible for the study and explains that patients also tend to have fewer skin lesions than in previous outbreaks, and they are concentrated in just one region.

“It is particularly important for healthcare professionals to observe the appearance of skin lesions. Monkeypox normally causes pustules, pus-filled lesions, but in this outbreak, the biggest skin symptom is actually the pseudo-pustule, which does not contain any pus.

García Doval recalls that although cases of hospitalization and death from monkeypox are rare, the rashes can leave scars and are very uncomfortable.

