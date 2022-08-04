Stuhlberger sees risk of ‘banana republic’ with contestation of Lula’s narrow victory

Partner at Verde Asset Management, the mega investor Luis Stuhlberger said this Wednesday, the 3rd, that he does not know how to incorporate into asset prices the risk of Lula winning the presidential elections with a small advantage over Jair Bolsonaro, which could lead to contestation of the result. “It would be a risk Banana Republic (banana republic)”, said the manager during a debate at the event Expert XP.

Stuhlberger says Lula will ‘spend more’ if elected Photograph: Iara Morselli/Estadão

Due to this risk of an eventual victory due to a small difference in votes, Stuhlberger, one of the largest multimarket fund managers in Brazil, stated that he “does not have the courage” at this time to build a position in fixed interest rates and the dollar. ”I am afraid of this scenario 51% to 49% (tight choice)but I have a position on the stock exchange”, he said, stressing that Brazil is the best place to be, even because “everyone is selling”.

If Lula wins, public spending will be higher, which will put pressure on inflation and interest rates.” Luis Stuhlberger, manager of Verde Asset

Brazil has made several reforms in the recent past, micro and macroeconomic, but it has failed to grow and has now entered a period of electoral populism, said the manager of the Green Asset. “If Lula wins, public spending will be higher, which will put pressure on inflation and interest rates.”

The asset that suffers the most when interest rates rise is the stock market”, said the manager. After having carried out important reforms, such as Social Security and labor, in addition to other microeconomic reforms, “Brazil unfortunately has not grown”, highlighted Stuhlberger.