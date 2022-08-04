Successful companies have hungry teams and humble people, says Benchimol at the opening of Expert XP

Successful companies, which grow ten times faster than their competitors, have hungry teams and humble people, said the founder of XP Inc. (XPBR31), Guilherme Benchimol, at the opening of Expert XP, the largest investment festival in the world, this Wednesday (3) — to follow the lectures online or in person in São Paulo, register here.

Benchimol participated in the official opening together with the company’s CEO, Thiago Maffra, in a panel mediated by presenter Glenda Kozlowski. The XP founder spoke about the company’s DNA and quoted the writer Jim Collins, author of the book “Companies built to win”.

“There are two things in companies that have grown ten times more than their competitors”, listed Benchimol. “They have hungry teams, and that combines with optimism. There are people who want more, who set the bar higher. AND [têm] humble people, because humility makes us correct our route”.

About humility, the founder of XP also said that, “in business life, if you think you’ve got there, you can be sure it’s the beginning of the end. Because it’s going to go wrong.” “I was the person who made the most mistakes in recent years. But I missed short. And if you make a mistake, it’s good, because you fix it fast.”

“You will make mistakes, but humility allows you to have people who help you to correct quickly. If you want long-term success, you have to be willing to fall,” Benchimol said. “Fall down, dust off and get up again, learning from mistakes.”

Expert XP, for the first time in 12 years, takes place in a hybrid format. See some guests:

Serena Williams, tennis player who has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments and is considered by many to be the greatest in history;

Theresa May, former UK Prime Minister;

Lawrence H. Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury;

Howard Marks, founding partner and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management;

Amy Webb, American futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute;

Ronaldo Nazário, former soccer player who is 2 times World Cup champion, businessman and owner of Cruzeiro (Brazil)

The event takes place this Wednesday and Thursday (4), at the São Paulo Expo events center, at km 1.5 of the Imigrantes Highway, and is expected to receive 30,000 people over the two days. In addition, more than 1 million people should follow the event online, for free.

Benchimol and Maffra highlighted the return of the face-to-face event in 2022, after two years in which Expert was 100% remote because of the pandemic. “The Last Expert [presencial] it was three years ago. We had two remote years, but this here is much cooler. I hope you have fun over the next two days.”

Executives were also asked about XP’s culture by the mediator, who highlighted the corporation’s optimism.

“The big dream is part of who we are”, said Maffra. “People who work at XP are always dreaming big. We like hungry people. Who are passionate about the process, not the finish line. When you love, you are passionate about what you do and you have a real purpose. At XP we have a purpose, so it’s easy to be optimistic.”

“I know of no successful pessimist. If you think tomorrow is going to be worse, you don’t get out of bed,” said Benchimol. “If you believe it works, you have a chance of succeeding. When you don’t believe it doesn’t work. Even when you believe it’s difficult, when you don’t believe it’s impossible.”

