Super rich will pay permanent aid of R$ 600, says Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wants to levy a tax on dividends to finance the permanent payment of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil.

Guedes defends charging a 15% rate on excess profits exceeding R$ 400,000 per month. The measure would reach, according to him, 60,000 people.

These approximately 60,000 people receive approximately R$300 billion in dividends per year. This is not taxed today because of a rule implemented in 1996 in the tax reform carried out by the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government.

The justification at the time was that companies pay very high taxes and that dividends would have to be exempt to compensate and not make the economic environment hostile for business.

In the model proposed by Guedes, the 15% charge would only be on profits and dividends that exceed the amount of R$ 400 thousand per month.

In the economist’s accounts, the tax reform for the segment will also allow the updating of the Income Tax table – campaign promise of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018. The proposal is in the Senate.

The forecast is that the aid of R$ 600 will be paid only until December of this year. Both Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who lead the polls for voting intentions for the Palácio do Planalto, have already promised to maintain the value of the benefit from 2023.

A supporter of Bolsonaro, Guedes defended aid to the most vulnerable. He spoke about the topic at an event with investors, Expert XP, this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022).

At the time, Guedes was asked how to give the benefits without breaking the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of expenses to inflation. He replied that one possibility is the removal of ties to the Budget, the so-called indexation of expenses, giving more freedom to government officials to define priority allocations.

According to the minister, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), could be a guarantor of the budget deindexation reform.

Guedes said that the ceiling can be flexibility in times of turmoil: “When you have an illness, like last year, we’ll be there – the safe hand of the state, the helping hand of liberals, when the need arises. But not the hand to caress a vagabond, thief, corrupt.”

The minister was applauded at this point.

ZERO TAX FOR INDUSTRY

The minister said that the government will try to zero the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products). He also spoke of moving to zero labor charges through a reissue of the so-called green and yellow card by December.