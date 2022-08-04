Survivor criticizes Kiss jury annulment

A survivor of the Kiss nightclub fire in 2013, psychologist Gabriel Rovadoschi, 27, classified the annulment of the Jury Court that sentenced four defendants in December 2021 as a “great frustration”. and others and 636 were on holidays

Rovadoschi lost two friends that night during the fire. “The initial impact [da anulação] It’s a great frustration because it took almost nine years for us to get a first step to give meaning to everything that happened. Less than a year after this decision, this step disappears, and we are thrown back into a certain abyss of the shadow of impunity”, said the psychologist to the UOL.

He recognizes that the possibility of annulment was expected, however, he hopes that it will now be reversed. “We now have the MP’s next appeal, so that today’s decision can be reversed so that the jury is maintained”, he says.

MP criticizes annulment; defense celebrates

The Public Ministry regretted the annulment of the defendants’ conviction and said it would appeal against the decision.

“We were surprised by the recognition of some nullities, with which we disagree. And, through appeals, both to the STJ and the STF, we will seek the reversal of this decision and the reestablishment of justice”, said in a video sent to the press the Deputy Attorney General for Institutional Affairs of the MP, Júlio César de Melo.

Lawyer Tatiana Borsa, who defends Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, celebrated the decision. “Thank you so much for this victory that we all had. I don’t cry for the acquittal, for the conviction, but I cry in gratitude for the law. The law, justice exists and I’m sure they will go to a new jury and they will be acquitted” , he stressed.

During the live, Tatiana calls Jean Severo, Luciano Bonilha’s lawyer. “Let’s release the kids and get ready for the other jury. And then comes the acquittal.”

UOL tries to contact the defense of Kiss partners: Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann.