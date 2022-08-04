Suspect of involvement in murder of girl in BH is found dead – News

The man investigated for possible involvement in the death of 10 year old girl murdered while going to a bakery in Belo Horiozonte, he was found dead this Wednesday (3).

According to the investigated niece, Paulo Sérgio was at an aunt’s house, where he went after returning from the police station this Tuesday (2). The man was at the police unit to provide genetic material for DNA testing.

A neighbor of the family told the report that the owner of the property sought him out this Wednesday asking for help after finding her nephew dead inside the room. Paulo Sérgio was hanging from a rope. The woman reported that she entered the room after finding her nephew’s delay to wake up strange.





Paulo Sérgio is the man who appears in one of the security circuits that next to the girl Bárbara Victória, after the girl leaves the bakery where she bought bread. They walk together through the streets of the neighborhood.

At one point, Barbara stands on the corner and starts walking again after the man approaches her again. The suspect was arrested but released due to lack of evidence. According to the family, the police found a bag of bread similar to Barbara’s at his house.

Police confirmed the man’s death. “The investigations related to the murder of the child continue in parallel, with analysis of images, testimonies and expert examinations”, informed the delegate Saulo Castro, spokesman for the corporation.



