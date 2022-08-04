Suspect of involvement in the murder of a girl in Greater BH underwent a DNA test before dying | Minas Gerais

The suspect involved in the murder of the girl Bárbara Victória who was found dead this Wednesday afternoon (3), in Belo Horizonte, had undergone a DNA test the night before. The result should be out next week.

According to the Civil Police, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira, 50, voluntarily provided genetic material for collection. The institution works with a line of investigation that points to the man as the author of the crime, but this is not confirmed.

Paulo appears in videos in the company of Bárbara Victoria (look above)last Sunday (31), when the girl disappeared after going to the bakery.

The man was taken to the police station on Monday (1st), after the Military Police found at his house a bag of bread similar to the one Barbara had bought. He was released and was not arrested.

First, Paulo denied being the one who appeared in the images and said he did not know the girl.. Afterwards, he confirmed that it was him in the video and said that he knew Barbara, but that he hadn’t done anything to her.

On Tuesday morning (2), the child’s body was found in a thicket in Ribeirão das Neves, with a rope close to his neck, on his stomach and without his shorts.

1 of 2 Miss Bárbara Vitória, who was found dead in Grande BH after leaving home to go to the bakery — Photo: Personal Archive Girl Bárbara Vitória, who was found dead in Grande BH after leaving home to go to the bakery — Photo: Personal Archive

This Wednesday (3), Paulo was found dead at an aunt’s house in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte. There are indications that he committed suicide.

According to the incident report, Paulo’s aunt said that, around 2:30 pm, his nephew said he would go to his room to shave and locked the door. After a while without an answer, she and her husband broke down the door and found the man already dead.

The woman also said that she had never received a visit from Paul. He arrived at her house at 0:00, without her knowing about the accusations that her nephew was targeted.

In a statement, the head of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, Joaquim Francisco Neto e Silva, said that the institution “has a full homicide team fully committed to this investigation”.

“Forensic and medical examinations have already been carried out, witnesses, suspect, previous life have already been carried out, in addition to diligence and analysis of collected materials that may lead to the complete elucidation of the crime”, he said.

2 of 2 Body was found in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in BH — Photo: Saulo Luiz / TV Globo Body was found in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in BH — Photo: Saulo Luiz / TV Globo