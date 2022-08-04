Suspect of killing girl in MG is found dead – 04/08/2022 – Daily life

The man suspected of killing the girl Bárbara Victória Vitalino Rodrigues, 10, in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, was found dead this Wednesday afternoon (3) in a family home in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, northeast region of City.

“For now, it is not possible to determine the cause of death. There are signs of suicide,” said Chief of Police Saulo Castro, a spokesman for the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

Barbara left the house on Sunday to buy bread and disappeared. Her body was found on Tuesday morning (2) in a thicket near a football field.

According to police, security camera footage in the area shows the child leaving the bakery. Then she is seen running down a sidewalk and, in the sequence, two men also appear running.

One of them was identified by the police and released after giving evidence, due to lack of evidence. It is this man who has now been found dead.

Barbara was buried this Wednesday afternoon. In the morning, students from the municipal school where the child studied held a march to honor their friend. The students held a minute of silence, prayed and shouted the victim’s name.

At night, ten minutes into the first half of the match between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras at Mineirão, for Libertadores, the Minas Gerais team’s fans shouted the child’s name. Barbara wore the Rooster shirt when she was killed. Before the match, teams and fans also held a minute of silence.