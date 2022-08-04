Suzano (SUZB3) completes share buyback, Irani (RANI3) approves dividends and more news

This Thursday’s (4th) corporate news highlights the conclusion of Suzano’s share buyback program (SUZB3).

Irani (RANI3), in turn, approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$ 23 million.

Embraer (EMBR3) saw its adjusted net income decline 6% in the second quarter of 2022.

Bradesco (BBDC4), Fleury (FLRY3), Lojas Renner (LREN3), Simpar (SIMH3), Grendene (GRND3) and more companies report results today.

Check out more highlights:

Suzano (SUZB3) concluded the share buyback program, approved on May 4, acquiring 20 million shares for R$967 million.

The Board of Directors of Irani (RANI3) approved the allocation of BRL 23.6 million in interim dividends, equivalent to BRL 0.0956 per share, with payment scheduled to take place until August 31.

The base date for calculating earnings is August 8.

Embraer (EMBR3) reported adjusted net income of R$199.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a decrease of 6.1% compared to the same period in 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$ 622.8 in 2Q22, a decrease of 25.6% compared to 2Q21. Eneva (ENEV3) will hold a general meeting with debenture holders on the 12th to ask for a waiver for non-compliance with the commitments of its 5th issue and to discuss the authorization to stop operating assets related to the generation of energy via thermoelectric plants. If it gets the approvals, the company will pay an extraordinary remuneration to the creditors. Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4) Judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, determined that Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) sell one more asset before rendering its sentence: the special purpose company (SPE) Torres 2. The decision responds favorably to a Oi’s own request, which calculates an entry of R$ 955 million with the sale of the towers. The company will also stop focusing resources and efforts on the maintenance and operation of these structures. The judge ordered the opening of the sale process of SPE Torres 2 in the hybrid auction format. The auction notice should be published “with the utmost urgency”, says the decision. The submission of proposals by the asset must be delivered by August 22 and the opening of the envelopes will be made on the same day in hearing.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) reported a net income of US$ 139.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 112% higher than that reported in the same period in 2021, the oil company said this Wednesday night (3) .

Ultrapar (UGPA3)

Ultrapar (UGPA3) released results for the second quarter of 2022 with a net income of R$459.9 million, reversing a net loss of R$18.2 million from the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$1.494 billion in 2Q22, a 197% growth compared to 2Q21.

Software company Totvs (TOTS3) net profit of BRL 129.1 million in the second quarter, up 64.2% on an annual basis and beating the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, who saw a profit of BRL 128 .24 million.

The increase in profit partly follows the increase in net revenue, which totaled BRL 914.5 million between April and June, a 30.2% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Quer-Quero Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3), which specializes in the sale of construction materials, released results for the second quarter of 2022 with a loss of R$4.4 million, reversing a profit of R$16 million from the same period in 2021.

The average projection of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was a loss of BRL 7 million, revenue of BRL 556 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of BRL 23 million. .

Tegma (TGMA3), a logistics management company, released results for the second quarter of 2022 with a net income of BRL 30.6 million, a figure 26.6% higher than that reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$49.1 million in 2Q22, an increase of 39.1% compared to 2Q21.

The company approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 24.589 million, of which R$ 18.442 million as interim dividends, represented by R$ 0.2796879547 per share; and R$6,147,333.53 in Interest on Equity, corresponding to R$0.0932293182 per share.

All holders of Tegma common shares (TGMA3) will be entitled to receive the proceeds on August 8, 2022, and the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends and ex-interest on equity” as of August 9, 2022 inclusive.

Wilson Sons (PORT3)

Dynamo now holds 21,920,721 Wilson Sons common shares, equivalent to approximately 4.98% of the company’s share capital.

