Taís Araujo feared Titi’s childhood after adopting Ewbank

After Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso adopted Titi, Taís Araujo feared what the childhood of the black girl would be like when entering privileged spaces for being the daughter of white parents and with good social statusl. Therefore, the actress called the presenter to explain that she was available and that she would help her in any situation. Clarice’s interpreter in Cara e Coragem told the story in an interview last Tuesday (2) on the podcast Who Can, Canpresented by Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme.

In part of the conversation, Giovanna recalled the call from Taís shortly after the adoption was completed and thanked her for the advice. The two were emotional at the time.

“Our relationship started through a phone call from you when Titi arrived in Brazil and you called me and said: ‘I wanted to chat with you, I wanted to say that I’m here, that you are now part of us, I’m very happy with you. your maternity. I’m here for whatever you need, I’m available to talk about whatever you want’. You told me that I had no idea, you told me about your school, that you always saw black women in a position to serve and that you I needed a black teacher to see myself and you told me: ‘I just ask that you have this vision when choosing your daughter’s school”, said the podcaster.

Why did Taís Araujo call Giovanna?

Taís Araujo then explained the reason for his contact – before the phone call, she had never talked to Giovanna. “When I saw Titi, I said: fuck it. I was thinking a lot, what will become of the life of a black, African girl, raised by two white, blonde, in what world is it only at their service?”, he said. .

“I kept thinking, because the childhood of a black child in this country is very hard, even a black child with a financial situation like theirs. [do casal Ewbank e Gagliasso], about everything. Because she will have many privileges of being able to go to different places, buy things, a lot of access… but, at the same time, she is lonely. Immense,” she finished.

