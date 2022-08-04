Taís Araujo remembers separation from Lázaro Ramos

Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araujo have been together for 18 years (Photo: Reproduction)

Taís Araujo spoke about her 18-year marriage to Lázaro Ramos and opened up about the intimacy of their relationship. On the internet, the actress of “Cara e Courage” recalled the separation that the two had in the past and said that, in the period, she did not live as many affairs how much would like.

— I separated from Lázaro, I was separated for eight months. In that split, my idea was like JK, “50 years in five”. I did not make it. You know what happened? I started dating. I have no talent (to be single). Four years after getting married, we separated. (The return with Lazarus) was beautiful, you know? — said Taís, on the podcast “Quem pod, pod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme.

Then, when questioned by Fernanda for having been thoughtful, Taís added:

— It’s just that he had a ‘pierced’ eye… No! My not! (laughs)

Taís and Lázaro broke up after working together on the 2006 soap opera “Cobras e Lagartos”:

— The separation came after that. It wasn’t nice to work together. And today we work so well… Look how life is! There was a lot of immaturity on both sides, we lived together a lot. It was a soap opera that worked very well for him, but it also worked very well for me (…) It wasn’t good. I wanted to separate. I thought it was bad. And I got married at 25, folks. If someone tells me today that they’re getting married at 25, I say, “No!” Crazy… Got it? And look, I have 18 years of a super happy marriage. But why marry 25? You regret? No! Not at all. I could have waited a little longer… I could have given more (laughs)!

The actress remembers that, when she was separated from her husband, she dated a close friend:

“When I dated, it was the biggest mistake of my life. Because I dated my childhood best friend (…) Lifelong friend! I lost my best friend. It was a place of safety, of comfort, when I saw it, it was my mistake and his.

Taís recalled that, at the time of the separation, Lázaro Ramos also lived his stories:

“He wasn’t suffering, no. Lázaro was in “Oh father, oh”, he dated, caught everyone, had sex like hell… He went to live and so did I. We both went to live. I think he dated too… Then I started dating. But he was always there, scratching. He spent some time in Bahia filming “Ó paí, ó”, he was also in a safe place, with the theater group, with his family (…) little chat… I swore I wouldn’t come back. Then came the day of our wedding anniversary, September 13, he sent a bottle of champagne with flowers. And I was dating. (the boyfriend of the time) must have seen. I don’t remember if he saw it. And he sent a letter like, “Let’s stop this. Let’s go back.” Then I looked at my friend’s face and said: “I think I made a mistake. Sorry”.

At another point in the conversation, when asked about her intimate life, Taís commented:

— (The couple) Still fucks. Still fuck. Not too much. Because too, guys… I’m 43. Lázaro too. We are the same age.